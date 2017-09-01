Auchter's Art: Whose side are you on?

Labor Day is Monday, which of course begs the question: What side is it on?

Is it exclusive to union workers or to entrepreneurs?

Does it celebrate individual laborers in their quest to provide for their families or groups that grow prosperity by developing their trade?

Is it more of a man thing or a woman thing?

Is God for it or against it?

And where does it stand on nuclear proliferation?

Public breastfeeding?

The designated hitter rule?

An exaggeration? Well, maybe a little. But this "sides" thing is how we are now conditioned to think — every issue seemingly must align with either one side or the other. Every issue is binary: strictly for or against. And they all have to fit within the structure of a declared political party.

Sheesh! Has it always been this bad?

I don't think so, but then maybe out of desperation I'm remembering good ol' days that never were.

We could use a break.

Michigan has a particularly rich labor history. We should celebrate it by enjoying a day off from having to line up every issue we encounter with some political goal or aspiration.

Happy Labor Day!

John Auchter is a freelance editorial cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.