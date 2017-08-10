Audit says problems at Grand Rapids veterans home are fixed

A report by the Michigan Auditor General says patient care at the problem-plagued Grand Rapids Home for Veterans has improved.

A 2016 audit of the nursing home revealed falsified records, employees skipping room checks, and other issues.

The Auditor General’s Office released a follow-up report Thursday. It says care at the home has improved. For example, it found caregivers keep better track of where patients are, and the home is looking into patient complaints more thoroughly.

Daniel Waun of Michigan’s Military and Veterans Affairs says the department is happy with the progress.

“Today’s report by the Auditor General reflects the incredible efforts of all the dedicated staff at the home in Grand Rapids... to provide the best possible care to Michigan’s veterans.”

The Auditor General report did say the home does not have the number of nursing supervisors required in an agreement with a private contractor.

Waun says that's a technicality, and that the home has enough supervisors. The contract will be re-written to reflect that. He adds that the state and the people running the home will continue to look for ways to improve patient services.

“I think they work every day to maintain the highest level of care for Michigan’s treasured veterans," he said.

Last month, the Attorney General announced criminal charges against 11 workers for falsifying records to cover up problems at the home.