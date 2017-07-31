WUOMFM

Audit: Undocumented spending surrounding Flint Water Crisis

  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The state of Michigan needs to improve its oversight when it comes to the Flint water crisis. That is a finding by the Michigan Auditor General released in a report Monday.

It says the state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) didn’t provide enough oversight of the food and water lead safety inspections.

“The work got done, but the paperwork, documentation, should have been better,” said Jennifer Holton of MDARD.

MDARD oversees the inspections performed by the Genesee County Health Department.

The Auditor General checked a random sample of 22 of 226 food establishments that the Genesee County Health Department inspected.  The health department couldn’t give supporting documentation for nine of the 26 inspections.

Overall, MDARD’s lack of sufficient oversight resulted in $3,875 in undocumented spending.

“Even before the audit came out, we’ve already implemented corrective actions to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to make sure that the work’s not only getting done in Genesee County but is also being properly documented,” said Holton.

The Department of Agriculture agreed to increase inspections and oversight of the health department to make sure safety standards are met and properly documented. 

