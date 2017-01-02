WUOMFM

Auto buzz of 2016: self-driving cars

By 1 minute ago

Credit Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

The hottest topic in the auto industry in 2016?  It's no contest, says Michelle Krebs of Autotrader. 

Self-driving or autonomous cars captured most of the biggest headlines, from a deadly accident involving a semi-autonomous Tesla car, to General Motors' announcement last week that it would test self-driving Chevy Bolts on metro Detroit roads in 2017.

Krebs says some of the buzz is just that - buzz.  But she has been impressed by the pace of developments, with Google, Uber, GM, and others all in some stage of testing autonomous vehicles on public roadways.

"If you had asked me a couple of years ago if we'd be this far along, I'd have said no," says Krebs.  But she cautions, "We aren't all going to own a self-driving car in the next five years.  They'll be here very soon, but not sitting in your driveway or your garage."

Rather, self-driving cars will appear first in fleets on campuses and in other controlled environments. 

Krebs also expects autonomous vehicles will also be the hot topic at the North American International Auto Show in January.

Tags: 
self-driving
autonomous cars

Related Content

Self-driving Chevy Bolts soon to hit metro Detroit streets

By Dec 15, 2016
General Motors

General Motors' CEO Mary Barra announced Thursday that the automaker will be testing autonomous vehicles on the streets of Detroit soon.

Self-driving Chevy Bolts are already being tested in California and Arizona.  The Bolt is GM's new long-range electric car.

Michigan's bad weather makes it ideal for the next place to test how safe and reliable self-driving cars can be, said Barra – on a day when the high temperature reached 16 degrees.

"This will be our main location for cold weather, as well as winter driving conditions," she said.

Ready or not, self-driving cars will be sharing the road with you soon

By Bryce Huffman Dec 9, 2016
Governor Rick Snyder signing the bill that will allow for autonomous vehicles to be driven on public roads.
Ryan Burklow / Executive Office of Gov. Rick Snyder

Self-driving cars are officially hitting roads in the near future.

Governor Rick Snyder signed a new law that allows autonomous vehicles to begin testing on public roads.

According to state officials, Michigan becomes the first state to make detailed regulations for autonomous car research and development by signing this law.

This law defines how self-driving cars can be used on public roads, including testing the vehicles, ride-sharing services and eventually commercial use by the public.

Howes: Michigan faces competition in race to develop self-driving cars

By Dec 1, 2016
Ford autonomous test vehicle
Ford Motor Company

 

In the race to develop self-driving technology, Michigan and Silicon Valley are not the only games in town.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes is just back from Pittsburgh, where he got to take a look at what they’re working on down in Steel City.

The evolution from Motor City to Mobility City

By Nick Wallace Nov 16, 2016
Dave Pinter / HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

For the last century, almost since the day Henry Ford’s first assembly line started rolling in 1913, Detroit has been known as the Motor City. It was a regional point of pride that cars made in Michigan could be found zipping down roadways in every U.S. state and across the globe.

That image has been battered in recent decades as factories have been shuttered and work forces trimmed. But today a new vision is emerging, one in which Detroit specializes not only in building cars, but in all things transportation. That includes new technologies like autonomous vehicles, but it also means connecting those technologies to services like public transportation and bike shares.

In short: everything that moves people, goods, or information from point A to point B. Call it the “Mobility City.”

Self-driving car legislation approved by Michigan House

By Bryce Huffman Nov 10, 2016
Self-driving vehicle from Ford
Ford Motor Company

More cars without human drivers could soon be on the road, pending the governor's signature.

Self-driving cars are in Michigan's future now that the state house of representatives has approved autonomous vehicle legislation.

Brandt Iden is on the House Communications and Technology Committee.

He says the safety of these vehicles provides opportunity for auto makers.

"As more companies realize the safety of these vehicles and having them on the road," Iden says, "they're obviously going to up production."

Chrysler teams up with Waymo for self-driving minivans

By Dec 19, 2016
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Chrysler will provide about a hundred hybrid minivans for a pilot project with Waymo - Google's self-driving car subsidiary. 

The Chrysler-Waymo partnership follows GM's announcement that it will test self-driving Chevy Bolts in metro Detroit. 

Kelley Blue Book's Karl Brauer says Chrysler's minivans will let Waymo test self-driving vehicles with larger groups of people.  They could serve as mini-buses on campuses, for example.  

Brauer says it's been a big year for projects involving autonomous vehicles.

Computers controlling self-driving cars are the drivers, says NHTSA

By Feb 10, 2016
user: mariordo / Wikimedia Commons

Federal safety regulators have told Google the computer in their self-driving car can be considered the driver - in lieu of a human.

One analyst says that decision is a "launching pad" for the technology.

Rebecca Lindland of Kelley Blue Book says many regulations were written long before the self-driving car was a twinkle in Google founder Larry Page's eye. So recognizing the computer as the driver helps to make the technology feasible.

Forget safety, people want self-driving cars for easy parking

By Nov 26, 2015
MARIORDO / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

New research finds a surprising number of drivers around the world are open to trying a self-driving car.

Nearly 60% of respondents said they would be willing to travel in a fully self-driving car, according to a survey conducted jointly  by the World Economic Forum and Boston Consulting Group.

The number was slightly lower in the U.S. at 52%.