Auto company retrains Australian workers in whatever they want to learn

BBC's Vivienne Nunis reports on one auto company's effort in Australia to retrain workers

Michigan is not the only place where car manufacturers have left to find cheaper labor and materials elsewhere. By the end of this year, not a single new car will be made in Australia.

Many car manufacturing jobs there are moving to Thailand, where labor costs are far cheaper. At the same time, foreign-made cars have flooded the Australian market. Sound familiar? Less familiar sounding, however, is what one company is doing to help its thousands of Australian workers who will soon be out of a job. The BBC's Vivienne Nunis reports.