Back home on recess, congressmen find Michiganders still frustrated with Washington

By 1 hour ago
  • Dan kildee talking to crowd
    Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint) meets with constituents at a health care forum in Saginaw.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Michigan members of Congress are back in their districts on their August break.

During the first half of year, many Michigan congressmen held raucous town hall meetings with people angry about the presidential election and the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Flint Congressman Dan Kildee says he’s still seeing frustrated constituents. But he says their frustration is different.

“The frustration that I hear now is that we have a government which is completely gridlocked,” says Kildee. “Despite what the president might say, anybody who really understands how our government works knows there’s been no significant action on tax, infrastructure, on health care, on the budget.  Those are the big questions we need to be focusing on.”

Kildee says he’s optimistic Republicans and Democrats can agree on bipartisan solutions to address those big issues. 

