Bacon: Coach P.J. Fleck’s decision to leave WMU for Minnesota a “big mistake”

Western Michigan University Coach P.J. Fleck has announced he’ll leave the Broncos for the Minnesota Golden Gophers next year.

Fleck led what John U. Bacon, Michigan Radio sports commentator, called a “dormant” team to a successful 13-1 season. The Broncos were the only team, other than Alabama, to enter the bowl games undefeated.

If you don’t know of many coaches from the Minnesota program, Bacon said there’s a reason for that.

“Minnesota is now one of the Big Ten’s graveyards, frankly, and no one leaves this program alive,” he said. “So I think P.J. Fleck just made a big mistake.”

