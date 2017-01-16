WUOMFM
Bacon: Fleck takes WMU recruits with him to Minnesota and other things wrong with college football

  • Western Michigan had a season for the ages that ended at the Cotton Bowl. Unfortunately, for stepping stone schools like WMU, success doesn't usually last very long.
It's been a roller coaster ride for Western Michigan football fans over the last year. The Broncos entered the 2016 season as favorites to win the school's first conference title since 1988, as head coach P.J. Fleck had them as a program on the rise.

They backed that up, and then some, by finishing the regular season with an undefeated 13-0 record and becoming the first Mid-American Conference team to be invited to play in the high-profile Cotton Bowl Classic. They gave Big Ten powerhouse Wisconsin all they could handle in the game, but ultimately suffered their first loss of the season, 24-16.

Broncos fans were on the national stage, and they were in a top notch bowl game, which is why they had to start looking for a new head coach.

The Broncos' former coach, P.J. Fleck, bolted for Minnesota, which gives him a considerable pay raise and a realistic chance to win a national championship. If Minnesota wins the Big Ten, which is no easy task and something they haven't done since the late 1960s, they will likely get into the College Football Playoff and have a shot. Western Michigan proved that even an undefeated season in Kalamazoo will give you that opportunity.

John U. Bacon joined Stateside to talk about the state of Western Michigan football and about Fleck's exit from WMU (which he called a "big mistake"), but not so much why he left, but how he left.

When a coach takes a job at another school, the unwritten rule is that you don't take your recruiting class with you. There's always a couple players who will follow a coach to his new job, but Bacon says Fleck violated that unwritten rule by taking as many as 10 players with him to Minnesota. Players he had originally recruited to play for the Broncos. According to Bacon, you can't blame teenagers for changing their mind, or wanting to follow the coach that recruited them, but 10 is an unusually high number of recruits to take with you and reports are that he was very aggressive in trying to lure them to become Golden Gophers.

Listen to the full interview above to hear about the challenges Fleck's replacement Tim Lester faces and why college football could learn from the newspaper industry's demise.

Bacon: Coach P.J. Fleck’s decision to leave WMU for Minnesota a “big mistake”

By Jan 6, 2017
GS Photo | Western Michigan Athletics

Western Michigan University Coach P.J. Fleck has announced he’ll leave the Broncos for the Minnesota Golden Gophers next year.

Fleck led what John U. Bacon, Michigan Radio sports commentator, called a “dormant” team to a successful 13-1 season. The Broncos were the only team, other than Alabama, to enter the bowl games undefeated.

P.J. Fleck heads to Minnesota, leaves WMU football program with questions

By Bryce Huffman Jan 6, 2017
western michigan stadium
User TheKuLeR / Wikimedia Commons / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Western Michigan University Broncos suffered their only loss of the season this week in the 2017 Cotton Bowl classic, but now there's more bad news for the university and its fans.

Head Coach P.J. Fleck is heading to the University of Minnesota to coach the Golden Gophers.

The decision comes three days after the Gophers' head coach was fired for mishandling an alleged sexual assault that involved some of his players.

Fleck led the Broncos to a 13-and-1 record this season and the first bowl game win in school history the season prior.

“Controversial” hiring of Coach Fleck led Broncos to Cotton Bowl, but will he stay?

By Jan 4, 2017
Western Michigan finished the season with a 13-1 record while earning its first conference championship since 1988.
GS Photo | Western Michigan Athletics

It has been a historic season for the Western Michigan football team.

After finishing with just one win after the 2013 season, the Broncos wrapped up the 2016 campaign with an undefeated regular season (13-0). The Mid-American Conference champions then earned a spot in the Cotton Bowl as the highest-ranked team outside of the "Power Five" conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, Pac-12).

The season ended on a sour note though, as the Broncos played Wisconsin tough, but ultimately fell to the Badgers, 24-16

WMU football team’s first loss of season in Cotton Bowl against Wisconsin

By Jan 2, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli made a leaping 8-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter and the Badgers won 24-16 in the Cotton Bowl on Monday to deny Western Michigan an undefeated season.

The TD catch by Fumagalli with 14 minutes left, in the back of the end zone between two defenders, came three plays after a rare interception thrown by Zach Terrell and made it 24-10.

All the teams from Michigan had the "Bowl Blues"

By Jan 6, 2017

First, the good news: A hearty four college football teams from the state of Michigan were invited to play in bowl games this winter: the University of Michigan, plus Eastern, Western and Central Michigan. The only top-tier team not to qualify: Michigan State, which fell all the way from a top-four spot in last year’s playoffs to a dismal 3-9 record.

Now, the bad news: All the teams from Michigan lost.