WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Bacon: Lions' Caldwell could get axed, and why Harbaugh's second season was a success

By 40 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Stateside
  • Since the Lions lost to the Packers 31-24 on Sunday night, Green Bay will host a playoff game at Lambeau Field in front of their cheeseheaded fans.
    Since the Lions lost to the Packers 31-24 on Sunday night, Green Bay will host a playoff game at Lambeau Field in front of their cheeseheaded fans.
    Phil Roeder / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

It was a good news/bad news situation for the Detroit Lions on New Year's Day. The good news was before their regular season finale at Ford Field against the Packers, the New York Giants did Detroit a favor by beating the Washington Redskins. With the Giants win, that clinched a playoff spot for the Lions. 

The bad news is that the Lions let a halftime lead slip away and they lost to the Packers, 31-24. That defeat cost Detroit their first division title (and first home playoff game) since 1993. Their consolation prize? The No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs and a Saturday night matchup in Seattle against the Seahawks, who haven't lost a home playoff game since 2004.

John U. Bacon joined Stateside for his first sports roundup of 2017 and he gives a lot of credit to the season quarterback Matthew Stafford has had this year. Bacon expects him to get a contract extension. However, despite finishing 9-7 and making the playoffs, Bacon thinks the team's three-game losing streak and a likely early exit from the playoffs could lead Lions' head coach Jim Caldwell to get fired.

Listen to the full interview above to hear more about the Lions' loss to the Packers, what went wrong in Michigan's Orange Bowl loss to Florida State, and whether Wolverine fans should consider Jim Harbaugh's second season a success.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Detroit Lions
nfl
university of michigan football
western michigan university
John U. Bacon
jim harbaugh

Related Content

Detroit Lions miss out on division title with loss to Packers, begin playoff quest Saturday

By 5 hours ago
As the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, the Lions now have to win three straight games away from Ford Field to reach their first Super Bowl in team history.
meesh / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

DETROIT - Aaron Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half, lifting the Green Bay Packers to an NFC North-winning 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

Detroit's Matthew Stafford connected with Anquan Boldin for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left, but the Packers recovered the onside kick and Rodgers had only to kneel once to seal the victory.

From band kid to All-Pro lineman, former Lion Lomas Brown looks back in new memoir

By Nov 29, 2016
Lomas Brown
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio

 

From a band kid growing up in Florida to a fearsome offensive tackle who played 18 seasons in the NFL, including 11 years with the Detroit Lions, Lomas Brown certainly has a story to tell.

He was named to the Pro Bowl for seven straight seasons. And he got a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown first came to Michigan when he was drafted by the Lions in 1985. Despite the snow and cold winters, he’s still here in the Detroit area.

His new memoir, co-authored with Mike Isenberg, is titled, If These Walls Could Talk: Detroit Lions: Stories from the Detroit Lions Sideline, Locker Room and Press Box.

Is fishing too much work? Let your smartphone steer the boat

By Dec 1, 2016
The ProNav Angler mobile app allows you to set a route and let your trolling motor do the driving so you can focus on fishing.
ProNav Marine

The Next Idea

At this time of the year, we're hearing a lot about the economic power of hunting in Michigan. But it turns out that fishing packs an even larger economic punch. Fishing brings in about $2.4 billion to the state.

Our latest guest on The Next Idea has helped to create something to help anglers come away happy when they set out on the water. And it comes from an unexpected source: your smartphone.

Bacon: Referees steal spotlight in one of best Michigan-Ohio State games of all time

By Nov 28, 2016
Fans blew up the internet this weekend with their video and screenshot analysis of whether or not J.T. Barrett of Ohio State got the first down in the second overtime against Michigan. The referees ruled he did.
Twitter: @Bluekts_ @nlwolfe80 @TheGambler100

Aside from Western Michigan beating Toledo to finish the regular season undefeated, and Eastern Michigan clinching their first bowl game in nearly 20 years earlier in the week, it was a pretty rough week for most Michigan college football fans.

John U. Bacon joined Stateside for his weekly sports roundup and it was all about football.

On Thursday, the eyes of the nation were on the Detroit Lions coming back to win in the fourth quarter for the seventh time this season. When the dust settled, the Lions were all alone in first place in the NFC North with a one game lead over the Minnesota Vikings (and Detroit owns the tiebreaker over Minnesota after winning both games this year). 

Two days later, the eyes of the nation were fixed upon "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State and it lived up to the hype.