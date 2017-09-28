Bacon: With scandal, MSU, UM basketball fans should look at second-place trophies more fondly

Stateside’s conversation with John U. Bacon, Michigan Radio sports commentator.

The FBI calls it a "scheme involving bribery, corruption and fraud.”

That's how agents describe the alleged scheme uncovered by their investigation into NCAA men's college basketball.

John U. Bacon, Michigan Radio’s sports commentator, joined Stateside to discuss the allegations and reactions to the kickbacks coaches and athletes allegedly received.

“The NCAA has found nothing, and the FBI is the one that did the investigation,” Bacon said.

“Now, they’ve got bigger things to worry about these days than just this. Which shows you how appalled they are by the NCAA’s complete fecklessness, that they’ve got to do your job for you – and do it far better, of course.”

NCAA President Mark Emmert claimed to know nothing about this until today, but Bacon says this just shows that the “FBI couldn’t see the NCAA as a partner in pursuing this.”

The good news is that UM and MSU's coaches seem to be “clean.” An anonymous CBS poll conducted by among coaches asked who the cleanest coaches in college basketball. Both John Beilein and Tom Izzo ranked high – first and sixth, respectively.

Listen above for the full conversation.

