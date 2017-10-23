Bacon on Verlander: “I have never seen any man so happy not to be a Tiger”

Stateside’s conversation with John U. Bacon, Michigan Radio’s sports commentator.

It's time to talk some sports.

The Lions had a bye week. That means we'll dive straight into college football, and the fact that Michigan State has moved up two places, to Number 16, in the AP Poll, while Michigan dropped out of the AP rankings for the first time since 2015.

John U. Bacon, Michigan Radio’s sports commentator, joined Stateside to talk about Michigan football and baseball.

When asked whether he could have foreseen this season for Michigan two months ago, Bacon responded with a resounding “no.”

“I thought it wasn’t going to be a sterling year, but a very good one,” Bacon said of the Wolverines’ 5-2 record and their recent 42-13 loss to Penn State. “Penn State tore through them like a wet Kleenex.”

Meanwhile, the Spartans are enjoying quite the opposite with a record of 6-1.

“Whatever the season is for the Spartans,” Bacon said, “it’s much better than last year. And Dantonio’s job is more than safe.”

Former Tiger Justin Verlander is having his own good season.

“I have never seen any man so happy not to be a Tiger,” Bacon said about recent pictures of Verlander in Houston accepting an American League Championship Series MVP award. “He might well win his world series yet.”

