Bacon: Why the red zone was kryptonite for the Wolverine offense this weekend

Stateside's conversation with Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon.

The Lions will play under the Monday night spotlight this evening as they face off against the Giants.

Last week, fans watched the team start the season with a win – amidst errors all over the place.

Nonetheless, Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon says what impressed him about the win was defensive end Anthony Zettel’s performance.

“[He’s] doing a great job for the Lions,” Bacon said, “because the Lions’ defense was supposed to be the weak spot. Maybe it still will be. But as of week one, that held them in a way few expected, and Zettel was fantastic.”

As for the Wolverines, the team struggled in the red zone throughout its 29-13 defeat over Air Force this past weekend. Bacon said he think three factors contributed to the struggle.

"I think the offensive line is not doing what it’s supposed to be doing," he said. "The opponents are getting back in there way too quickly, too often. And two, Wilton Speight has not been sharp. It’s undeniable. I think it’s not time to bench him, but he’s not been sharp. Three, the play calling was a bit mis-defined to me.”

Listen above for Bacon’s full breakdown of Michigan sports this week, including how he thinks the Spartans will match up against the Irish next Saturday, and why he expects “bad” changes for the Tigers in 2018.

