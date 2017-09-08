WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

As bat populations decline, conservationists urge urbanites to welcome new nocturnal neighbors

By 55 minutes ago
  • Amanda Bevan in front of a crowd of people
    Amanda Bevan shows local Pontiac citizens how to collect data on bats. Many of the attendees agreed to participate in the Urban Bat Project, including its effort to collect data on what species of bats live in downtown Pontiac.
    Courtesy of Renee Voit-Porath

 


Bats have a PR problem. They’re so associated with blood sucking and horror films, a lot of people want nothing to do with them.

That makes it hard to get people to care when they're in trouble, said Amanda Bevan, head of the Urban Bat Project and education specialist at the Organization for Bat Conservation.

That's a problem because right now, bats are in some pretty serious trouble. In the past decade, a fungal disease known as white-nose syndrome has killed 80 percent of the bats in the northeastern United States.  

The disease disrupts the hibernation cycle of bats, causing them to use energy and deplete their fat reserves during the winter. Because bats eat insects, there’s no food for them in winter to replenish that fat, so they die.

 

It has spread to 31 states including Michigan. An estimated seven million bats have died in the U.S. alone. Bevan is part of an effort to help more people learn about bats, especially in populated areas like cities. She helps run a bat sanctuary in Pontiac.

"Bats in cities are really wildly understudied, and we believe that they are going to help bolster the loss of bats that are suffering from White Nose Syndrome,” Bevan said.

Bevan wants Michiganders to put out bat boxes, places for bats to nest, in their neighborhoods.

“You’d be surprised how quickly people change their perception of bats once they hear just how many insects they eat every single night,” she said.

For more about white-nose syndrome and the efforts to fight it, listen to the full conversation above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
bats
conservation
nature
white-nose syndrome

Related Content

Bats that warm up together in hibernation could be fighting white-nose syndrome

By Jul 11, 2017
Paul Cryan / USGS

White-nose syndrome is killing millions of bats in 31 states including Michigan, and five Canadian provinces. It’s a disease caused by a fungus.

But clusters of bats that warm up together during hibernation might have an edge against the fungus. Researchers discovered this by putting temperature-sensing surveillance cameras in caves.

More than 200 bats move into downtown Pontiac

By April Van Buren Jul 1, 2017
brown bat with white nose syndrome
Ryan Von Linden / New York Department of Environmental Conservation

No, this isn't the beginning of an Alfred Hitchcock movie.

The bats belong to the Organization for Bat Conservation's new education center, known as the Bat Zone, which opens this weekend

Executive Director Rob Mies says the move to Pontiac from their former space at the Cranbrook Institute of Science means there will be more space for animals and visitors. The bats the organization takes care of are all orphaned or injured — and many hail from much warmer locales — so they won't be flying over downtown Pontiac.

But the new building will also be the center of a nationwide research project on the lives of urban bats.

New evidence that some bats might be able to fend off white-nose syndrome

By Dec 13, 2016
Kate Langwig and her team have found evidence that some bats may be developing resistance to the deadly disease.
Jennifer Redel

There’s some hopeful news about a disease that’s killing bats.

White-nose syndrome is killing millions of bats in 29 states including Michigan, and five Canadian provinces. It’s a disease caused by a fungus.

But there might be a glimmer of hope. Researchers have found some bats in the U.S. appear to have developed resistance to the disease.

Michigan bat population shrinks as fungus and wind turbines take a toll

By Michael Schramm Oct 11, 2016
bat with white nose syndrome
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters / Flickr / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

It's hard out here for a bat.

Especially if it's a bat in Michigan, according to Detroit News reporter Charles E. RamirezHe writes that the three biggest threats to bat populations are: "disease-causing fungus, wind turbines and loss of habitat."