Bedtime stories are great for young readers. But expert says parents could do more.

  • According to Nell Duke, developing literacy in children goes beyond just reading to them.
It's well documented that literacy and reading are essential keys to success in life.

So what are some good ways parents can teach their children to make reading a central part of their lives?

Nell Duke's book Beyond Bedtime Stories: A Parent's Guide to Promoting Reading, Writing and Other Literacy Skills from Birth to Five has plenty of ideas.

Duke is a professor at the University of Michigan School of Education. Her work focuses on early literacy development, particularly among children living in poverty.

Listen to the full interview above to hear Duke's advice on exposing children to digital devices, using "baby talk" around babies, and how parents can do more than just read bedtime stories to their children to help them develop literacy.

