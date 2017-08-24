To benefit Flint students, cyclists and swimmers tow piano to Mackinac Island

Stateside's conversation with pianist Mark Braun, founder of Mr. B's Joybox Express.

Take one 385-pound piano, and strap it onto a tricycle. Add a piano player and then hit the road from Flint to Mackinaw City.

Plop that piano on a barge, tie it to your ankles, and then swim all the way to Mackinac Island.

That's the gist of the memorable fundraiser Sprint for Flint that's taking place this weekend.

Mark Braun is the pianist better known as Mr. B, and he's part of the team of 52 riders and nine swimmers who plan to take turns lugging the piano to Mackinac Island. He's also founder of Mr. B's Joybox Express, the organization behind the fundraiser.

The goal of this unique sprint is to raise money for Youth Quest in Flint, an after school enrichment program for kids.

You can follow along with the cyclists' and swimmers' progress by checking out Mr. B's Joybox Express on social media.

