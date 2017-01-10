WUOMFM

Biden bids farewell to "iconic" Detroit

    Vice President Joe Biden in Detroit.
    Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Joe Biden made one of his final appearances as vice president at the Detroit School for Digital Technology on Tuesday.

Biden was the public face of the Obama administration’s limited efforts to help the city through its bankruptcy and aftermath.

Biden says that after eight years of slow but steady recovery, he’s confident the country remains a place that “will never bend, never break, and always go forward.”

“And Detroit is the single shining example, if you were to pick any one place in America, to demonstrate that’s who we are,” he said.

“This city, like the country, has come back over the last eight years,” Biden said, praising Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan for some post-bankruptcy improvements, like the city’s 65,000 new LED streetlights.

Biden noted how the Obama administration also didn’t give up on the U.S. auto industry, even when the idea of a government-backed bankruptcy to save them wasn’t popular.

He also mentioned the more than $300 million in federal investments in Detroit since 2011, and how the White House “sent a team like we do to foreign countries,” with experts from various federal agencies to work directly with the city.

But most of Biden’s speech was heartfelt, even flowery. He praised Detroit as an “iconic” city that remains a symbol of American endurance.

“Some argued that, let the market forces work,” Biden said of discussions about the auto and city bankruptcies. “But we never, never, never were going to abandon this city. And we bet on the industry. We bet on Detroit. We bet on the mayor. We bet on all of you.”

“Detroit, you don’t owe America. America owes you. For helping us get back our soul.”

Biden then had a private lunch with Duggan at the Manoogian Mansion, before heading to a quick tour of this year’s North American International Auto Show before leaving Detroit for the last time as vice president.

Related Content

Vice President Biden declares "Detroit's back" during event at city bus depot

By Sep 17, 2015
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

“Detroit’s back,” Vice President Joe Biden shouted at the audience in a city bus depot today.   

Sounding like the presidential candidate he insists he is not (yet), Biden touted federal and local efforts to help Detroit rebound.

Biden was in Detroit to formally announce a milestone in the city’s bus service. 

Vice President Biden uses Labor Day speech to call for "a fair share" for workers

By Sep 1, 2014
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Vice President Joe Biden repeatedly raised the issue of income inequality during a speech before the start of today’s Labor Day parade in Detroit.

Thousands of union workers packed the grounds of Old Tiger Stadium at Michigan and Trumbull to hear the Vice President speak. Biden was flanked on stage by  Teamsters President James P. Hoffa and United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams.  

Biden lashed out at corporations and the wealthy who make millions of dollars while union workers continue to struggle.

At Detroit conference, Biden tells activists the time is ripe to "bend history a little bit"

By Jul 18, 2014
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Vice President Joe Biden told a crowd of activists Thursday that “we are at an inflection point in national and world history.”

Biden addressed the Netroots Nation convention at Detroit’s Cobo Center.

That group describes itself as a means to “amplify progressive voices by providing an online and in-person campus for exchanging ideas and learning how to be more effective in using technology to influence the public debate.”

Biden at Detroit Auto Show: 'We bet on you, and we won'

By Jan 17, 2014
Sonari Glinton / NPR

Vice President Joe Biden says the US government bet on American automakers—and won.

Biden touted the auto industry’s comeback during a stop at Detroit’s North American International Auto Show Thursday.

Biden said Detroit’s automakers have come a long way since GM and Chrysler went bankrupt in 2009.

And he said that resurgence proves the government-backed restructuring worked—and saved the country from a much deeper recession.