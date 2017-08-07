WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

In “big win for the community,” Detroit’s only public cricket field opens

By 1 hour ago
  • man with cricket bat
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Detroit's only public cricket pitch opened on Saturday.
    Lester Graham / Michigan Radio
  • cricket players in red t-shirts
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    The field is the city's "inaugeral cricket pitch."
    Lester Graham / Michigan Radio
  • officials and cricket players in a line
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Councilman Scott Benson and Mayor Mike Duggan helped make the field a reality. The first game played on the pitch was between Team Duggan and Team Benson.
    Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

A public cricket field opened in Detroit on Saturday for the first time since the 1970s.

Cricket player and community organizer Saiyed Ahmed.
Credit Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Cricket player Saiyed Ahmed is one of the people who helped make the new pitch a reality. To keep up with cricket’s rising popularity in Detroit, he pushed for the city to build a professional, public field.

“Slowly, Detroit residents, officials, everybody started getting used to the game,” Ahmed said. "And since that, now we’ve got a cricket field in Detroit.”

Ahmed started playing cricket in Detroit around 2004 — just about a year after he moved to the area from Bangladesh.

Back in 2004, Ahmed says only about eight people played the game in Banglatown, a neighborhood located on the border of Hamtramck and Detroit. Now, there are around 16 teams with 11-15 players each in this area alone.

Listen above to hear Ahmed explain why this pitch is a “big win for the community.” And for those Americans unfamiliar with the British pastime, he also explains how the game of cricket works.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

 

Tags: 
Detroit
sports
cricket
Bangladeshi American

Related Content

"A historical moment" for Hamtramck's growing BanglaTown

By Nov 6, 2015
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Gov. Snyder paid a visit to Hamtramck’s BanglaTown Friday, to officially open the Bangladeshi American Public Affairs Committee’s new headquarters there.

That Bangladeshi community is aiming for a higher profile among Metro Detroit’s immigrant enclaves.

Snyder again proclaimed himself “the most pro-immigrant Governor in the country.” And he says Bangladeshi-Americans are exactly the kind of immigrants Michigan needs.