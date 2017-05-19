Bike share program launches in Detroit

Detroit's first bike share program will kick off next Tuesday, with a community ride starting at One Ford Place. The event will begin at 10:30 AM with remarks from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and then commence with a ride out by volunteers who will disperse the bikes to 43 stations around the city.

According to Lisa Nuszkowski, Executive Director of MoGo Detroit Bike Share, the program was modeled on other successful bike share programs around the world. The bikes are designed to be sturdy and safe for heavy urban use. They come equipped with a GPS tracking device to keep a record of the bike's location at all times.

"The city of Philadelphia was one that we followed really closely, because their focus from the start has really been about how do you build an inclusive and equitable system for everyone to use. We've really applied a lot of the principles from Philadelphia here in Detroit," Nuszkowski says.

For example, MoGo Bike Share will offer an annual pass for $5 for certain qualifying riders, so that cost will not be a barrier for anyone.

Passes for using the bikes are available on a daily, monthly, or yearly basis. A daily pass costs $8 and includes unlimited 30-minute trips for 24 hours. Monthly passes are $18, and annual passes are $80. For qualifying riders, an Access Pass is available for $5 per year.