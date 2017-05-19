WUOMFM

Bike share program launches in Detroit

By & Catherine Shaffer 35 minutes ago
  • MoGo, Detroit Bike Share

Detroit's first bike share program will kick off next Tuesday, with a community ride starting at One Ford Place. The event will begin at 10:30 AM with remarks from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and then commence with a ride out by volunteers who will disperse the bikes to 43 stations around the city. 

According to Lisa Nuszkowski, Executive Director of MoGo Detroit Bike Share, the program was modeled on other successful bike share programs around the world. The bikes are designed to be sturdy and safe for heavy urban use. They come equipped with a GPS tracking device to keep a record of the bike's location at all times.

"The city of Philadelphia was one that we followed really closely, because their focus from the start has really been about how do you build an inclusive and equitable system for everyone to use. We've really applied a lot of the principles from Philadelphia here in Detroit," Nuszkowski says.

For example, MoGo Bike Share will offer an annual pass for $5 for certain qualifying riders, so that cost will not be a barrier for anyone.

Passes for using the bikes are available on a daily, monthly, or yearly basis. A daily pass costs $8 and includes unlimited 30-minute trips for 24 hours. Monthly passes are $18, and annual passes are $80. For qualifying riders, an Access Pass is available for $5 per  year. 

Tags: 
bikes
detroit transit

Related Content

“You don’t have to be crazy” to bike to work year-round in Michigan, just prepared

By Mar 16, 2015
Courtesy photo / Ben Schultz

It appears old man winter is finally loosening his grip on Michigan. (Dare I type that sentence?)

With temperatures close to the 50s over the weekend, some folks may have busted out the grill. I dug around my shed and got my bike out.

My office in Grand Rapids is only about a mile and a half away from my house. But it costs $14 a day to park there. It makes sense most days to commute on my bike.

But I don't bike to work in the winter. I’m just not that hardcore. The black ice, the wind chill, it’s daunting. I already hate driving in the snow. I can’t imagine riding my bike in it. I just can’t.

But people do it. Maybe you’ve seen them around your town? They’ve got those weird fat tire bikes and full face masks with icicle mustaches. They’re crazy, right?

Will Ann Arbor succeed with its bike sharing program?

By Nicole Rupersburg Oct 10, 2014
Heather Seyfarth and "Cooper" at the Clean Energy Coalition in Ann Arbor.
Doug Coombe

Bike share programs are not a new concept – there are successful bike share programs in major cities all throughout the world. If you travel around North America, you'll find citywide bike share programs in Chicago, New York, Boston, Austin, Des Moines, Denver, Boulder, D.C., Madison (WI), Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, Columbus, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Baltimore, the Bay Area, Toronto, and Montreal, among others.  

At the end of September the new ArborBike bike share program in downtown Ann Arbor debuted, becoming the first and currently only public bike share program in southeastern Michigan. 

More bike lanes in Michigan mean more cyclists

By Kyle Norris Nov 12, 2013
MDOT

More communities in Michigan are embracing bike lanes.

Grand Rapids plans to add 40 more miles of bike lanes in the next few years. Detroit has an aggressive approach to implementing them and they're popping up in places like Adrian and South Haven, not to mention the biking hot spots of Traverse City and Marquette.

Josh DeBruyn is the bike and pedestrian coordinator for MDOT. Part of his job is to deal with the applications that towns send him when they apply for grants to help install bike lanes.

DeBruyn says he gets double to triple the amount of applicants that he can actually fulfill for these kinds of grants.

He also says he hears from plenty of people and organizations about what he calls "motor vehicle angst" - or drivers who are frustrated and sometimes aggressive with cyclists.

You can listen to my interview with him here: