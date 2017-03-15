WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Bill backed by Rep. Walberg would let companies collect workers' genetic profiles

By 1 hour ago

How would you feel if your boss demanded you undergo genetic testing and hand over the results? And if you refuse, you could wind up paying a penalty of up to 30% of your health insurance's total cost?

A bill to do just that cleared a House Congressional committee last week. 

It's called the Preserving Employee Wellness Programs Act. It was approved by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce last Wednesday in a vote that ran along party lines. All 22 Republicans, including Michigan Representative Tim Walberg, R-7, supported the measure while all 17 Democrats opposed it. 

(Michigan Radio reached out to to Rep. Walberg's office for this story. He did not respond to our requests for an interview.)

Lizabeth Barclay is a professor of management at Oakland University who's studied genetic testing and workplace discrimination for more than a decade. She joined Stateside to explain what this bill might allow an employer to do with the results of a genetic test.

The Preserving Employee Wellness Programs Act could require employees to undergo genetic testing and hand over those results to their employer.
Credit Wikipedia.com

"It's possible that there could be additional costs for insurance," Barclay said. "With a lot of the current wellness programs, they're tied to health insurance plans and if you don't undergo cholesterol and blood pressure testing, then you pay a higher medical premium. So, it's possible that if employees don't do this, they will be paying higher charges." 

Barclay said some employers may be pushing for this bill in an effort to help control healthcare costs. But the trouble with that, Barclay said, is that it leaves many more questions unanswered.

Who has access to this genetic information? How will that information be interpreted, and by whom? Will your spouse or kids have to be tested too? Does this actually help make employees healthier?

Listen to the full interview to dive deeper into the ethical and logistical issues surrounding this bill.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
genetics
genetic testing
health care
business
tim walberg

Related Content

The coming health care disaster

By 6 hours ago
Jack Lessenberry

As you almost certainly know, there’s a Republican-backed bill before Congress that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, known to most people as Obamacare.

Republicans control both houses of Congress, and if they stay united on this, the bill should become law, perhaps within weeks.

If that happens, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that within nine years, the number of people without health insurance in this nation would grow by 24 million.

In Michigan, GOP healthcare plan would hit hospitals, poor hardest, says policy expert

By 23 hours ago
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the GOP replacement for the Affordable Care Act will mean the number of uninsured Americans would grow by 24 million by 2026.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

You'll be able to buy the health care insurance plan you want. Premiums will be lower. Everyone will be covered. Access to quality, affordable care will improve.

Those promises from President Donald Trump and Republican leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan seem less likely after a report from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Why ready, able, diverse women are so often passed over for leadership roles

By Mar 8, 2017
Courtesy of Shannon Cohen

Attention businesses and organizations in West Michigan: women of color are more than ready, willing and able to take on leadership roles.

That's the message on this International Women's Day from a study exploring why women of color are so often passed over for leadership roles in Kent and Ottawa Counties.

Silicon Valley leader tells Michigan progressives to use more economic power to push for change

By Mar 2, 2017
VERTAS / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Government failed Flint.

It's pretty tough to dispute that statement, knowing what we know about how the Flint water crisis came to be, and how it was dismissed and denied by bureaucrats and officials at all levels of government.
 

Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Joseph Sanberg believes we should work through the boardroom to help address working-class problems, not just wait for government to fix things.