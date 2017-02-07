WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Bill Ford builds relationship with Donald Trump, but it’s a “very delicate dance”

By 16 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Stateside

During the presidential campaign, candidate Donald Trump blasted Ford Motor Company for building cars in Mexico. But despite the rocky start, a recent Bloomberg piece explains how Bill Ford, Jr., executive chairman of Ford Motor Company, is trying to maintain a relationship with the president.

Keith Naughton wrote that article for Bloomberg, and he joined Stateside to talk about the pair's evolving relationship, which he describes as a "delicate dance."

Ford Motor Company's headquarters in Dearborn
Credit Steve Shotwell / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Naughton gave us a breakdown of what's known of the pair's relationship up to this point:

Trump and Ford have been in touch, either over the phone or in person, since Trump was elected. Ford met with Trump at Trump Tower to set the record straight regarding Ford’s more than 90-year history of building cars in Mexico, and its investment in American auto plants.

Also after the election, Ford called Trump when the company canceled plans to move production of a Lincoln SUV from a plant in Kentucky to a plant in Mexico. Trump was then quick on the Twitter finger, and sent out a message taking credit for saving that plant. 

Now the pair's relationship is taking another turn. Ford Motor Company came out against the president's executive order on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The company said the order went against company values, but was careful not to specifically criticize the White House.

Listen to the full interview above to learn what conversations between Bill Ford and Donald Trump are like, including how both sometimes find themselves "speaking in sound bites."

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Ford Motor Company
Donald Trump
Bill Ford Jr.
auto industry

Related Content

Howes: Trump is displaying a "pretty incredible ignorance" about how modern auto industry works

By Jan 12, 2017
Daniel Howes: "Unless this president can repeal the laws of market economics, companies are going to go elsewhere to find production sites and sources for things"
Gage Skidmore / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

There's been something besides the shiny new cars, SUVs and trucks grabbing attention this week at the North American International Auto Show.

That something is the uncertain future for the auto industry under incoming President Donald Trump.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes joined Stateside to talk about some of the anxiety that exists in the auto industry and what some experts are saying about a potential repeal of NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement)

Howes: Obama presidency a "net positive" for Detroit automakers

By Jan 19, 2017
President Barack Obama in Detroit on Labor Day in 2011.
screen grab from YouTube video

President Barack Obama leaves office tomorrow and he leaves behind a complicated legacy when it comes to the auto industry.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes reviews Obama’s relationship with automakers in his latest column.

Detroit Auto Show: Auto industry in one of most “important transformations” we've seen in decades

By Jan 12, 2017
The Honda Ridgeline won the 2017 North American Truck of the Year.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

Reporters from around the world have spent the week checking out the offerings at the North American International Auto Show.

Today, suppliers got their turn. The black-tie charity preview is tomorrow night and Saturday morning, the doors at the Cobo Center open to the public.

Paul Eisenstein is the publisher of TheDetroitBureau.com and he joined Stateside to talk about the buzz surrounding this year's auto show, a major shift in the industry and the latest news about Chrysler getting in trouble with the EPA. 

Howes: Trump's "big border tax" could mean higher price tags at dealerships

By Jan 5, 2017
According to Daniel Howes, if automakers have to pay more in taxes and tariffs for building outside the U.S., the cost of vehicles could go up for American consumers.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

The U.S. auto industry came into the crosshairs of President-elect Donald Trump's Twitter feed this week. Trump aimed a Tweet straight at General Motors, grumbling about GM's building of the Chevy Cruze in Mexico.

Was Ford's announcement today influenced by Trump's tweets? Yes.

By Bryce Huffman Jan 3, 2017
Ford autonomous test vehicle
Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company won't be building a new plant in Mexico, but will instead invest $700 million in a plant in southeast Michigan.

The Flat Rock Assembly Plant will be updated to create a factory capable of producing high-tech electrified and autonomous vehicles.  

The plant’s expansion will bring 700 new jobs directly to Flat Rock.

Ford also confirmed seven of 13 new global electrified vehicles will be coming in the next five years, including an F-150 Hybrid, a Mustang Hybrid and a Transit Custom plug-in hybrid.

Refugees en route to Michigan on a “rollercoaster ride” amid uncertainty over Trump travel ban

By 22 hours ago
COURTESY OF SAMARITAS

Travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries are enjoying tearful reunions with loved ones across the United States and the state of Michigan. This after a federal judge ruled against President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban.

Airlines around the world allowed people to board flights as usual to the United States.

Howes: Trump's actions on immigration put companies "in a bind"

By Feb 2, 2017
Michael Vadon / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

With a new president comes new challenges for America’s business leaders, Detroit automakers included.

In a recent column for The Detroit News, Daniel Howes wrote that President Trump “isn’t making things easy for CEOs.” Today, the Detroit News columnist joined Stateside to explain.

“Essentially he’s saying, ‘Look, we’re going to cut taxes and reform regulations, but I’m going to tell you how to run your business,’” Howes said.