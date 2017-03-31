Bill Stegath, Michigan Radio's longest living alumnus, passes away

Dr. William B. Stegath, Michigan Radio’s longest living alumnus, passed away Wednesday, just two weeks before his 97th birthday.

Bill was best known as the Voice of the Wolverines, and announced Michigan football games on WUOM from 1953 to 1962, a role only held by two other people.

In that time, Bill was the sports director at WUOM, and announced games for Michigan basketball, baseball, and hockey in addition to football games in the fall - quite literally a “U-M Man for All Seasons.”

He won eight national broadcasting awards and was added to the Michigan Stadium Media Hall of Fame this past September.

Bill was also a proud alum of the University of Michigan. He enrolled in 1938, and ended up earning his undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate degrees at the University.

From 1943 to 1946, Bill served in the U.S. Air Force. He toured Italy from 1944 to 1946, and earned the rank of captain before returning to Michigan.

After the war, Bill participated in many facets of the University, including as a professor of communications, the assistant executive director of the Alumni Association, and the first camp director at Camp Michigania.

Michigan Radio is thankful to count Bill Stegath among its alumni, and is proud to honor his legacy.

You can watch an interview with Bill from 2013 below to learn more about his legacy and the history of broadcast at the University of Michigan.