WUOMFM

Bill would ban sale of e-cigarettes to minors

By 34 minutes ago

Credit www.ecigclick.co.uk / creative commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Minors in Michigan wouldn't be able to buy or possess electronic cigarettes or nicotine cartridges under a bill recently introduced in the state Senate.

The legislation would add vapor products and alternative nicotine products to the Youth Tobacco Act.

Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, says it would close a loophole that lets minors purchase e-cigarettes in Michigan.

"We can never prevent a high school student from trying a cigarette or a nicotine product for the first time. However, I want to make sure that the stores that sell this sort of product to children are penalized,” Jones said.

Gov. Rick Snyder has previously vetoed similar legislation to ban e-cigarette sales to minors, saying it didn't go far enough to regulate the industry.

In his veto message, Snyder said the best way to regulate e-cigarettes and "other novel nicotine-containing vapor products" would be to classify them as tobacco.

Tags: 
e-cigarettes
vaping

Related Content

E-cigarette ban goes into effect in Washtenaw County

By Rebecca Kruth Jun 18, 2015
www.ecigclick.co.uk / Creative Commons

The use of e-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine devices is no longer allowed in indoor public places in Washtenaw County.

That includes stores, reception areas, public transportation and other places that are already smoke-free.

Last March, commissioners voted to add electronic nicotine devices to the county's Clean Indoor Air Regulation and extend the regulation to county parks.

State Senate unanimously approves limits on e-cigarettes

By Jake Neher May 20, 2015
user cedarbenddrive/Flickr / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

It would be a $50 fine to sell electronic cigarettes to minors under a bill that cleared the state Senate on Wednesday.

Critics say the misdemeanor and fine imposed under Senate Bill 231 won’t go far enough to limit e-cigarettes sales.

Snyder opposes e-cigarette rules that don’t classify them as tobacco

By May 20, 2015
Lauri Rantala / Wikimedia Commons

The state Senate could vote today on legislation that would ban the sale of electronic cigarettes to minors. But Governor Rick Snyder says he’s against the bills and hopes lawmakers will adopt a different course.

Snyder says he’s opposed because he wants e-cigarettes to be regulated and taxed the same as tobacco. 

Senate Committee approves ban on e-cigs for minors and on powdered alcohol for all

By Virginia Gordan May 14, 2015
www.ecigclick.co.uk / Flickr Creative Commons

Michigan would see a ban on the sale of e-cigarettes to minors and a ban on the sale of powdered alcohol to anyone, under bills approved this week by a Senate committee.  

The bills also would prohibit the possession and use of e-cigarettes by minors. And the possession and use of powdered alcohol would be illegal for everyone regardless of age.

Gov. Snyder vetoes e-cigarette legislation

By Jan 16, 2015
Lauri Rantala / Wikimedia Commons

Gov. Snyder has long said he's wanted e-cigarettes treated more like tobacco products under the law.

In his veto, Snyder said House Bill 4997, Senate Bills 667 and 668 would have kept e-cigarettes and other alternative nicotine products from being regulated as tobacco products under Michigan law.