Bipartisan Veterans’ Home Authority legislation still awaiting signature

Governor Rick Snyder is expected to make a decision soon on changes to Michigan’s veterans’ homes.  

Before the end of session, the Legislature sent him a package of bills that would create a new Veterans Authority. It could create more veterans homes in the state – currently there are only two. The authority would be run by a board and they would be required to give annual reports to the governor and Legislature. 

Bill sponsor Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell, said the legislation creates a modern authority with people who understand healthcare. 

“We had to hit the reset button and put together kind of a strategy on how to in the future, put together a system that can provide the best care possible for our veterans in Michigan,” he said.

                                                                                                                        

The legislation came after an audit of the Grand Rapids veterans’ home found a plethora of problems including staff shortages and mishandling of complaints.

Democrat Winnie Brinks is the State Representative for Grand Rapids. She said the authority is a step in the right direction for protecting veterans.

 

“I think it’s, it’s high time that we sort of modernize and update the system of care for the veterans in our state,” she said.

Governor Snyder has already signed legislation approving funding to construct two new facilities. One would replace the aging Grand Rapids home and the other would build a brand-new facility in Detroit.

Veterans’ home bills spark concerns about privatizing care

By Oct 17, 2016
michigan.gov

Changes could be in store for Michigan’s veterans’ services. 

A House and Senate joint committee heard testimony Monday about a package of bills that would create a new Michigan Veterans’ Facility Authority. The Authority would oversee new veteran facilities, and eventually, lawmakers hope, the entire Michigan Veteran Health System would go under the umbrella of the authority.

The legislation comes after an audit of the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans last February revealed persistent issues like staffing shortages and not following through on abuse complaints.

Marquette veteran’s home says it's already fixed problems in report

By Cheyna Roth Aug 24, 2016
Veterans Day in Flint.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A veteran’s home in Marquette says it’s already fixed problems found by the state Auditor General. After a four-month review, the auditor raised concerns about the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans’ control over medications and its background checks of volunteers.

Officials with the home say they’d started fixing the issues before the auditors visited, and the issues had to be raised because they were previously not in compliance.

Leadership shakeup at state veterans’ agency after audit unveils problems at veterans home

By Feb 19, 2016
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Governor Rick Snyder has replaced the director of Michigan's veterans’ affairs agency after an audit uncovered problems at a state-run nursing home for veterans.

Jeff Barnes, who led the agency for three years, resigned Friday. State officials said Barnes didn’t want to be a distraction as efforts were made to resolve the issues. Barnes, a former Army officer, previously was the governor's deputy chief of staff and his former campaign manager.

House lawmakers hope to delve into Grand Rapids vets home scandal this week

By Jake Neher Feb 29, 2016
Veterans Day in Flint.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A joint state House committee could begin hearings as soon as this week on a scathing audit of a state-run veterans’ home.

Among other things, the report found the Grand Rapids facility was understaffed, and that workers mishandled abuse and neglect complaints and failed to conduct required safety checks.

Arbitrator rules state must pay workers laid off after privatizing home for veterans

By Jun 22, 2015
michigan.gov

Michigan owes severance pay to eligible nursing aides who were laid off from a state-run home for veterans.

The Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is one of two state-run long-term care facilities for veterans in Michigan. More than 400 veterans are housed there.