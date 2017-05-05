Body armor funding approved for Detroit first responders

Funding has been approved to provide body armor for Detroit firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

Fire Commissioner Eric Jones tells The Detroit News that his $500,000 budget request for the equipment has been approved by Mayor Mike Duggan and the City Council.

Jones says firefighters and EMTs are on "the same scenes as the police officers, and they face the same dangers."

On Monday, paramedics in Dallas were shot at as they responded to a shooting. One paramedic was wounded.

Two Detroit EMTs were stabbed by a man with a box cutter in 2015 as they tried to help a woman with a sprained ankle.