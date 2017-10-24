Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Oakland County

Several communities in Oakland County have issued a mandatory boil water advisory.
The Great Lakes Water Authority says a broken transmission main has caused a drop in water pressure in the system, which can lead to bacterial contamination.
The advisory calls for residents to use boiled, bottled or disinfected water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.
The affected communities include:
- Bloomfield Township
- Commerce
- Farmington Hills – North of 696
- Keego Harbor
- Oakland Township – The Hills of Oakland and Kings Pointe Subdivisions only
- Orchard Lake
- Novi – In the area bounded by 14 mile on the north, 8 mile on the south, Napier on the west, and Haggerty on the east.
- Rochester Hills – North of Hamlin and West of Livernois
- Wixom
- West Bloomfield Township
- Walled Lake