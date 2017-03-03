WUOMFM

Boil water advisory lifted in Detroit

By 45 minutes ago
    Area where the boil water advisory was in effect.
    City of Detroit

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has lifted the boil water advisory covering parts of Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

More from a press release from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department:

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department received a statement released from GLWA today indicating that the most recent round of testing shows no bacterial contamination in Detroit’s water supply. Two rounds of multiple samples were tested by GLWA indicating the water meets the Safe Drinking Water Act. According to the statement:

"The second round of test results taken by the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) related to the February 28, 2017, boil water advisory have come back clear. Given that both sets of test results have proven that there was nothing wrong with the water, GLWA has made the recommendation to the impacted communities that the boil water advisory can be lifted."

More than two dozen public schools in the Detroit area remained closed today due to the advisory. The Detroit Public Schools Community District says that after the advisory is lifted, water lines in the 29 schools will be flushed with running water before classes begin again on Monday.

boil water advisory
Detroit

