WUOMFM

Bottled water bill would cost Nestle $20 million per year

By & Catherine Shaffer 53 minutes ago
  • bottle of water
    Wilson Hui / Flickr / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A new bill introduced into the Michigan Legislature would impose a 5 cent per gallon fee on bottled water.

The bill's sponsor, Representative Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township, says the fee would cost Nestle about $20 million per year, and could be used to fund badly needed updates and repairs to Michigan's infrastructure.

"If you look at how many of those bottles equal a gallon of water, it's less than a penny. Less than a penny, we're putting the imposition on that bottle," says Lucido.

Nestle currently draws 1.1 million gallons of water per day from four pumping locations in Michigan, which it sells under its Ice Mountain brand. The company pays a nominal licensing fee to pump the water, but does not pay directly for the water it uses.

The law would apply only to drinking water used by bottling companies. It would not affect water pumped and returned to the ground, such as for irrigating crops.

"Our infrastructure is messed up in the state," says Lucido. "It's got a lot of problems."

Lucido's home county, Macomb, has been hit especially hard by failures with its water infrastructure. It had a major water line, the interceptor, collapse this year, which was eventually repaired. But the the collapse resulted in a major sinkhole that damaged houses, and it also led to beach closings due to E. coli contamination.

"I've been told by the DEQ that we need $1.9 billion to separate sewers, sanitary and storm," says Lucido. "If we can clean up our infrastructures and make them sound again, then we won't have to worry about where we're going to get the money when there's a crisis."

Tags: 
nestle
bottled water

Related Content

Why it's so hard to know exactly how much of Michigan's water is bottled and sold

By Apr 11, 2017
Michigan Radio mapped 49 bottled water facilities in Michigan. An interactive version is below.
Kaye LaFond / Michigan Radio

Tomorrow evening at 7pm, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is holding a public hearing on a request from Nestle Waters. 

Fraser sinkhole might cost residents for a long time

By Bryce Huffman Feb 8, 2017
Fraser home falling into the sinkhole.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Macomb County officials say Fraser-area residents may foot the bill to fix the sinkhole on 15 mile road.

The sinkhole that was discovered on Christmas Eve and forced 23 homes to be evacuated was caused by a collapsed sewage interceptor.

Repair costs are estimated to be about $80 million, according to county officials.

While the sinkhole wasn't the fault of any Macomb county residents, plans to fix the pipe include adding to their annual sewer costs for the next 25 years.

Reporter's Notebook: How much Detroit water do Coke and Pepsi use?

By Aug 3, 2017
Bottled water.
John McDonnell / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Back in January of this year, when I first decided to embark on reporting about bottled water in Michigan, I had literally no idea what I was in for. That’s probably a good thing, because I plowed ahead naively optimistic and enthusiastic.

State tells Nestle to review pumping impact on Michigan wetlands

By Jul 28, 2017
bottle of water
Wilson Hui / Flickr / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Michigan environmental regulators have told a bottled water company to re-evaluate how its proposal to withdraw 210 million gallons of groundwater annually would impact local wetlands, streams and natural springs.

Board lets denial of Nestle water pump station permit stand

By Jun 21, 2017
bottle of water
Wilson Hui / Flickr / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A zoning appeals board has dealt another setback to a bottled-water company that wants to pump more groundwater in western Michigan.

Nestle Waters North America had appealed the Osceola Township Planning Commission's decision in April to deny a request for a permit to build a new pumping station. MLive.com reports a zoning appeals board on Tuesday let that denial stand.

Tribes concerned proposed Nestle water pumping increase would harm environment, violate treaty

By Jun 7, 2017
Bottles of water
Flickr user Daniel Orth / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Nestle wants to draw more spring water from its well in Osceola County.

As Michigan decides whether to approve Nestle’s request, there's a group with an especially large stake in that decision: Native American tribes who have treaty rights to those waters.

Flint residents must travel farther to get free bottled water

By Sep 9, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

There are fewer places for Flint residents to get free bottled water these days.

In August, Flint’s seven water distribution centers handed out 11,061 cases of bottled water a day. That's nearly 300,000 cases for the entire month. 

But just after Labor Day, the state closed three of the centers. Of the nine original sites, only four remain, located in different quadrants of the city.   