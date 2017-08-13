WUOMFM

Bruno Mars donates $1 million from concert to Flint water crisis

  • Bruno Mars
    Bruno Mars performing at Wireless Festival Birmingham in 2014.
    Daniel Gregory / creative commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Bruno Mars is donating $1 million from his Michigan concert to aid those affected by the Flint water crisis.

Mars told the audience Saturday at his show in Auburn Hills that he and tour promoter Live Nation are redirecting funds from the concert to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint, a charity.

In 2014, Flint switched water sources and failed to add corrosion-reducing phosphates, allowing lead from old pipes to leach into the water.

Mars says in a statement that "as people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again."

Mars is performing at the Palace of Auburn Hills during his 24K Magic World Tour. His latest album, "24K Magic," recently achieved double platinum status.

