WUOMFM

Businessman Dan Gilbert sees new high rises in Detroit's future skyline

By 18 seconds ago
  • Businessman Dan Gilbert says Detroit's skyline will soon feature construction cranes
    Businessman Dan Gilbert says Detroit's skyline will soon feature construction cranes
    flickr user Bernt Rostad / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert says he was in Toronto recently, and the view from his hotel featured numerous construction cranes.

He figures that will be a reality for Detroit, too - and soon.

Gilbert says there is almost no office space available in the growing downtown.

"There's been two buildings higher than twenty-five stories that have been constructed in downtown Detroit since the 1980s.  Two!" Gilbert said at an event at the North American International Auto Show.  " I think you'll see ten or fifteen of those in the next five to seven years that are built."

Gilbert says he hopes the revitalization of the downtown will create jobs "for anyone who wants one," for people who live in the impoverished neighborhoods surrounding the city's center.

Gilbert spoke at an event at the North American International Auto Show, where he said of President-elect Trump, "he should stop the Twitter thing," while adding he hopes Trump's experience as a real estate developer means Trump will limit the "silliness" of some federal regulations, especially those on the banking industry.

He says Congress "overreacted," after the recession caused by the banking industry's collapse, and now it's too difficult for bankers to help small and medium sized businesses grow.

Gilbert is founder of Quicken Loans and the owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is a major supporter of proposed legislation that would create tax breaks for developers building in Detroit.

The state legislature did not vote on the legislation last year.

Tags: 
dan gilbert

Related Content

It's not so easy to recycle if you live or work in downtown Detroit

By Menachem Kaiser Oct 3, 2016
People drop off recycling at Recycle Here! in Detroit.
screen grab from YouTube / Model D TV

A couple weeks ago, Jay from Detroit submitted this question to our MI Curious project:

Why doesn’t Detroit have a public recycling system?

There is a recycling program in the city, so I reached out to Jay in order to understand what, exactly, he was asking. (Jay has asked to be referred to only by his first name, for reasons that will become clear.)

Secretive Trump fundraiser raises eyebrows, sparks protests against Dan Gilbert

By Oct 3, 2016
One of the signs at the anti-Gilbert protest in downtown Detroit Monday.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Donald Trump’s fundraiser at a Dan Gilbert-owned Detroit building raised some eyebrows last week.

It also drew a small group of protesters to the mortgage-and-real-estate tycoon’s downtown headquarters Monday.

The Reverend William Wylie-Kellerman was one of them.

Kellerman says Detroit is facing a “corporate takeover,” facilitated by the city’s bankruptcy and led by Gilbert’s mass real estate acquisitions in and around the city’s downtown.

Howes: Gilbert-backed tax incentive bill could aid more than just Detroit development

By Sep 22, 2016
The former Hudson's site, prime real estate along Woodward in the heart of downtown Detroit, has been a city-owned underground parking garage since the Hudson's building was demolished in 1998.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

A state Senate committee gave its unanimous approval this week to a package of state tax incentives that could allow developers to capture state sales and income taxes to help pay for large development projects in Michigan.

This "brownfield legislation" is something that developers like Dan Gilbert are pushing hard for as the package goes to the full Senate for consideration. Brownfield sites are often abandoned industrial sites that would require a significant clean-up and a major financial investment. 

How would this legislation work? And since it appears to be a case of "picking winners and losers," is this something Gov. Rick Snyder will support? 

Detroit’s high-end development thrives while neighborhoods and schools struggle

By Sep 16, 2016
Rich Evenhouse / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

Picture a tree. It has two branches. One bears green leaves. The other struggles to remain viable.

That tree is Detroit and those two branches represent the two very different narratives that we've seen play out this week.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes joined Stateside to talk about these two approaches to rebuilding the city of Detroit.

Dan Gilbert and Stephen Ross to donate $5 million each to Wayne State University's Law School

By Bryce Huffman Sep 12, 2016
Wayne State Univiersity Law School in Detroit, Mich.
Google Maps street view

Two businessmen will donate $5 million each to Wayne State University's Law School.

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will donate a sum of $10 million to honor the school's dean Jocelyn Benson, who is leaving at the end of the month.

Benson is leaving her post as dean to become the chief executive officer of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality. (Read more about that here.)