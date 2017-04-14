WUOMFM

Canada may legalize marijuana but nothing will change at Michigan's border crossings

Bills to legalize recreational marijuana for adults were introduced in the Canadian Parliament Thursday. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says no matter what Canada does, it's not going to change anything at the Michigan border.

The agency says its officers are highly trained to detect the illegal importation of narcotics. So anyone hoping to buy marijuana in Windsor, Sarnia, or Sault Ste. Marie and return to the U.S. with it could face fines and arrest. 

The agency also says local police will be called if people crossing into Michigan are suspected of driving under the influence of weed. 

Marijuana legalization has the support of Canada's Liberal government, but it could be a year before new laws are enacted.

It is legal for people in Michigan to use marijuana only for medical reasons. Patients using it must get a prescription from a doctor, and they can grow no more than 12 plants for personal use, under strict growing conditions, or they can purchase the drug from a licensed caregiver or dispensary. 

Court not swayed by religion in Michigan marijuana case

By Jan 28, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A federal appeals court has found nothing heavenly about a Michigan's man claim to have a religious right to grow pot.

The court on Thursday upheld an 18-month prison sentence for Brendan Barnes. In 2014, Lansing authorities responding to a gas leak found 321 plants at his house. Police found more marijuana at another house in Marshall.

Barnes claimed he was growing marijuana under a religious exemption from the Oklevueha Native American Church. He said he paid $25 for a membership card and $200 to possess sacraments.

Michigan medical marijuana fees are funding the crack down on illegal marijuana

By Michael Schramm Dec 13, 2016
Courtesy Dank Depot / Creative Commons -- http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Medical marijuana fees are funding law enforcement cracking down on illegal marijuana growth and use

This information comes from a 2016 report to the legislature produced on October 27, 2016. It details that 18 counties applied for over $1 million in funding and 17 spent over $600,000. Fund use included paying overtime wages and covering raid gear. 

Lawmakers will try again to fix Michigan’s medical marijuana law

By Jake Neher Feb 13, 2015
Prensa 420 / Flickr

A group of state lawmakers will try again to make major changes to Michigan’s medical marijuana system.

Bill sponsors say the state’s voter-approved medical marijuana law is too vague.

Access to medical marijuana uneven

By Feb 16, 2011
Dominic Simpson / flickr

There are still some open questions about how the state will implement its two year old Medical Marijuana law.

The state has not said how dispensaries of the drug should be regulated so some cities allow the dispensaries and others do not.

These differences have put a few cities in court. Advocates say the state is missing an opportunity by not regulating the dispensaries.

Karen O’Keefe is with the Marijuana Policy Project, a supporter of the original law.

 

"States that have regulated dispensing, a lot of them subject medical marijuana to sales tax. Some of them also have modest business taxes and there are fees. So in addition to helping patients have access and clearing up some of the confusion that localities are facing it would help the state financially."

 

Groups on both sides of the issue plan to continue to push the state to weigh in on the issue this year.

-Sarah Alvarez, Michigan Radio Newsroom

Bill would protect workers from being fired for having medical marijuana card

By Jake Neher Dec 28, 2015
Medical Marijuana
Dank Depot / Creative Commons, http://tinyurl.com/oall5zn

Medical marijuana could be a big topic of discussion for state lawmakers in 2016.

Bills in the state Senate would create protections for dispensaries and people who use non-smokable forms of medical marijuana, such as baked items and oils.

Now, Democratic state Rep. Sam Singh, D-East Lansing, has introduced a new bill that would ban employers from firing workers for having a medical marijuana card.

Singh says firings have become a problem in many states where medical marijuana is legal.