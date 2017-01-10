WUOMFM
With "Car of the Year" win, GM sees hope for its electric car sales

  • The Chevy Bolt
    The Chevy Bolt can drive an estimated 238 miles per charge.
    Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The Chevy Bolt won the 2017 North American Car of the Year. It’s a long-range electric car.

The EPA estimates the Bolt can travel 238 miles per charge, and GM thinks of it as an electric car that will have mass appeal. After a federal tax credit, the price of the car comes in around $30,000.

Tesla is planning to release a more affordable electric car. They call it the Model 3. But GM beat Tesla to it.

Karl Brauer is executive publisher at Auto Trader.

“I think this is the first true litmus test we have of electric vehicles and their potential with the consumer," he says. "We have never had what I would call a real electric car; and that means a car that has real functional mileage, 200-plus range, and real functional pricing meaning sub-$40,000.”

GM agrees. They think the Bolt will compete with more than just Tesla.

Fred Ligouri is a spokesman for GM.

“I anticipate that the Bolt EV will compete with any small crossover folks are shopping for at the moment,” he says.

The car is available in just California and Oregon now. GM expects it to be available across the country by the end of the year.

