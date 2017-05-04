WUOMFM

Case dismissed against former city official in Flint water crisis criminal probe

  • Mike Glasgow (center) during an earlier court appearence
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The state of Michigan has dropped charges against one of the government officials charged in connection with the Flint water crisis.

Mike Glasgow is Flint’s former utilities director. He appeared in court today, where a judge agreed to dismiss a misdemeanor charge against him.

He cut a plea deal last year with a special counsel investigating the Flint water crisis. The deal included dropping the case against him as long as he cooperated with investigators, which he is expected to continue to do. 

Glasgow was running the water plant in 2014 when Flint dropped out of a regional water system and began using untreated water from the Flint River. The water corroded old lead pipes and fixtures, and poisoned the water supply.

Glasgow had complained to state regulators that the water plant wasn't ready. He still was accused of failing to perform duties required of a certified water plant operator.

One other person criminally charged in the Flint water crisis has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

In all, 11 other current and former state and local government officials, including two former emergency managers, face a variety charges, including neglect of office.

