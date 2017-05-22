WUOMFM

Catholic parents, Republican lawmakers want to challenge ban on money for private schools

By 11 hours ago

Credit Flickr user: richevenhouse

The Michigan Court of Appeals has put a lawsuit regarding state money for private schools on hold while it decides who can be part of it.

The court will decide whether a group of Republican lawmakers and Catholic school parents can challenge Michigan’s ban on public money for private schools. And they want to join the lawsuit as defendants, not plaintiffs.

The group of parents and GOP legislators want to be allowed to argue the ban in the Michigan Constitution on direct or indirect public support for private or religious schools violates the First Amendment and the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

That side argument has delayed a lawsuit filed by the ACLU and public school officials against a new state budget provision that sets aside $2.5 million to reimburse private schools for state-mandated health and safety requirements.

Attorney John Bursch says the state can’t challenge Michigan Constitution, but his group can.

“Our position is just that we need to allow these monies to flow to private schools to support safety measures that the state imposes on them,” he said. “Our goal isn’t any bigger than that.”

But ACLU attorney Dan Korobkin says allowing the challenge poses a threat to public school funding.

“Our goal is to make sure that public schools get the resources they deserve,” he said, “so that all kids, regardless of their background, regardless of where they’re coming from have an opportunity to get a good education.”

The next step is for a Court of Claims judge to decide by July 1 whether to continue to hold or to release money to private schools to pay for the state mandates.

Tags: 
ACLU
ACLU of Michigan
private schools
michigan constitution
school funding

Related Content

Michigan Supreme Court to consider church-state separation case

By Dec 10, 2015
Michigan Supreme Court
Michigan Supreme Court / court.mi.gov

The Michigan Supreme Court will decide whether courts may step into resolve a dispute between dueling factions of a Baptist congregation without violating the separation of church and state.

The court agreed today to decide whether it will take the case or allow a lower court decision to stand.

Trying to erode the separation of church and state

By Apr 3, 2017
User: Nheyob / Wikimedia Commons

State Senator Patrick Colbeck of Canton is sometimes referred to as the “most conservative” or “furthest right” member of the legislature.