WUOMFM

Cedar Point adds metal detectors

By 41 minutes ago
  • rollercoaster at Cedar Point
    The Corkscrew rollercoaster at Cedar Point.
    Coasterman1234 / Creative Commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Officials say amusement park visitors can expect a slightly longer wait time to pass through new metal detectors at Cedar Point.

The park's parent firm, Cedar Fair LP, says it decided to add another level of security at all of its parks to screen for prohibited metal objects.

Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark says the process for passing through metal detectors will go quickly for guests entering the park. Clark recommends guests leave unnecessary items in their cars before entering.

Cedar Point will open with a newly-expanded water park called Cedar Point Shores.

The park is working with the LeBron James Family Foundation to host a VIP charity preview for the water park a few days before it opens to the general public.

Tags: 
summer vacation
vacation
tourism

Related Content

In the age of Airbnb, Michigan beach towns try to balance renters and residents

By Apr 28, 2017
Vintage postcard "Greetings from Grand Haven, Michigan."
Boston Public Library Tichnor Brothers collection / Wikimedia Commons

This time of year a lot of people start thinking about summer vacations. If you’re like many Michiganders, when you’re planning a week or two off, you might find a cottage or a beach house to rent online. Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway are a few of the most popular short-term rental websites.