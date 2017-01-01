WUOMFM

Changes coming to Michigan's Amber Alert system

By 2 minutes ago
  • FLICKR USER TONY WEBSTER/FLICKR

Starting today, Michigan’s Amber Alert will only be issued for cases of child abductions.

Det/Sgt Sarah Krebs is the Amber Alert coordinator. She says the change is intended to stress the urgency of the alert.

“Unfortunately, when you have a broad set of criteria, you’re going to be putting out more Amber Alerts,” says Krebs. “That’s why we want to reserve it for those really crucial cases, those being children abducted by strangers.”

Missing person cases that don’t meet the revised AMBER Alert criteria will be eligible for a new notification called an Endangered Missing Advisory.    

Those notices will be sent to broadcast and print media in the geographic area where the missing individual with severe mental or physical disabilities may have wandered away and are unable to care for themselves.
 

Tags: 
Amber alerts

Related Content

How and why that AMBER Alert woke you up at night

By Karl Williams May 16, 2016
An amber alert on a phone
Flickr user Tony Webster/Flickr

A carjacking involving a 3-month-old child Monday morning in Detroit led to an AMBER Alert. This incident and other recent incidents throughout the state have raised some questions: Under what circumstances are AMBER Alerts issued? Who receives them? How do we get them?

 

Sarah Krebs is a Michigan State Police Detective Sergeant. She’s the state AMBER Alert coordinator and the Missing Children’s Clearinghouse manager.

Krebs joined us to explain how the State Police department issues AMBER Alerts.

 