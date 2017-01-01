Changes coming to Michigan's Amber Alert system

Starting today, Michigan’s Amber Alert will only be issued for cases of child abductions.

Det/Sgt Sarah Krebs is the Amber Alert coordinator. She says the change is intended to stress the urgency of the alert.

“Unfortunately, when you have a broad set of criteria, you’re going to be putting out more Amber Alerts,” says Krebs. “That’s why we want to reserve it for those really crucial cases, those being children abducted by strangers.”

Missing person cases that don’t meet the revised AMBER Alert criteria will be eligible for a new notification called an Endangered Missing Advisory.

Those notices will be sent to broadcast and print media in the geographic area where the missing individual with severe mental or physical disabilities may have wandered away and are unable to care for themselves.

