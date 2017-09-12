Chaos and uncertainty in Detroit helped Ilitch family finance new arena

Stateside's conversation with Bill Shea, enterprise editor with Crain’s Detroit Business.

It’s taken 25 years for the Ilitch family’s dreams of a shiny new home for the Detroit Red Wings to come true.

Little Caesars Arena officially opens tonight with a Kid Rock concert.

The $823 million stadium will be the new home for both the Red Wings and the Detroit Pistons. The public’s share of the tab so far has been $324.1 million

Bill Shea of Crain’s Detroit Business joined Stateside today to explain how the Ilitch family was able to finance the new arena in a bankrupt city.

Listen above to hear why some saw the project as a “beacon of light in the darkness" when it was unveiled.

