WUOMFM

Chaos continues in Macomb County clerk office

By 42 minutes ago
  • Karen Spranger
    Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger plunges office into chaos
    Screen grab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Macomb County officials say the county clerk's office is falling into chaos as supervisors and staff flee a hostile workplace of the new clerk's making. 

Six of eight supervisors are on paid administrative leave, and roughly a dozen staff are on paid medical leave due to conflicts and stress caused by Karen Spranger, the county clerk who before her election was known for showing up at local hearings wearing an aluminum-covered suit to protest smart meters. 

http://michiganradio.org/post/macomb-countys-new-clerk-cant-stay-out-trouble

Unfilled positions are being left unfilled. Spranger has also removed most of the technology from the office and has staff using carbon paper for copies of receipts. 

County Attorney John Schapka calls Spranger's conduct "shameful" and says a once-stellar and professional department is now in shambles.

The county is trying to get rid of Spranger, widely viewed as incompetent and unstable, by proving she lied about her residency when she filed to run for County Clerk.

Since being elected, Spranger has:

  • gotten herself and the county slapped with a whistle-blower lawsuit, after she fired two employees for calling attention to ethics violations
  • been fined by the county commission for those ethics violations
  • gotten into an accident while driving a county-owned car
  • tried to stop the county from moving some of her department into a new building by hiding the moving boxes
  • told an associate to secretly film a customer using the county's services
  • has been found by the county human resources to have created a hostile workplace for employees
  • asked the county to pay for the attorney she is using to sue the county

That's among other conflicts, disputes, and disturbances.

Michigan Radio was unable to speak with Spranger in time for the publication of this story, because a county clerk employee left the call on hold for a lengthy period of time.

Tags: 
Karen Spranger

Related Content

Macomb County judge recuses herself from Spranger case

By Aug 14, 2017

After just a few months in office, Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has found herself in conflict with nearly every other branch of county government.

So she’s suing to clarify that she’s “the boss” of her office.

But Spranger now wants the entire Macomb Circuit Court to disqualify itself from deciding that case because of conflicts of interest.

Judge Kathryn Viviano today declined to do that. She disqualified herself, citing the “high and escalating” level of dispute between the clerk’s office and other county officials.

Judge to hear arguments over Macomb County clerk's residency

By & Aug 13, 2017
Macomb County Circuit Court
Macomb County

A Macomb County Circuit Court judge could decide Monday whether a case against embattled county clerk Karen Spranger will move forward.

County officials have accused Spranger of lying about her address when she filed to run for office last year. If the case proceeds, a judge will decide whether there's enough evidence to legally disqualify Spranger from office.

"If the courts come back and say 'Nope, everything's fine,' then so be it -- she's the clerk, and we'll have to deal with the challenges we face or have been facing," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said.

Macomb County leaders say clerk's "false statement" about residency are grounds for removal

By Aug 1, 2017
Karen Spranger
Screen grab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Macomb County leaders want a judge to legally disqualify its embattled county clerk from holding office.

The request is actually a legal counter-move on the county’s part, part of a lawsuit County Clerk/Register of Deeds Karen Spranger filed against it earlier this summer.

But County Executive Mark Hackel says as part of the county’s due diligence in that case, it has uncovered evidence Spranger lied about her address when she filed to run for office last year. He says that “false statement” is grounds for removal from office.

Macomb County Clerk sued again, this time for secretly videotaping resident

By Jun 15, 2017
Karen Spranger
Screen grab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger faces a new lawsuit, after being sued earlier this year by two former employees who say their firing was in retaliation for blowing the whistle on her unethical behavior.

This time Spranger is being sued for actions she took before taking the oath of office.

Diane Zontini says ten days after the election in November, she caught an associate of Spranger secretly videotaping her as Zontini was conducting private business at the Clerk's office.

County Clerk agrees to move offices after Macomb County sues her

By May 10, 2017
Macomb County Circuit Court
Macomb County

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has agreed to let a move of some of her departments take place -- but only after she was sued by the county. 

Spranger has been butting heads with Macomb County officials and getting into trouble ever since she took office in January.  

The former anti-government activist lost access to her county-owned computer for weeks, after she was caught letting friends, who were not county employees, use it. 