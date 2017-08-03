Charges filed in 2016 death of Wayne State police officer

Charges have now been filed in the shooting death of a Wayne State University police officer.

Raymond Durham, 61, faces first-degree murder and three other charges in the fatal shooting of Sergeant Collin Rose last November. Rose was shot in the head while conducting a bicycle traffic stop near midtown Detroit.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s office had to drop charges against another man accused of Rose’s murder last year. But Worthy says the case against Durham is different.

“This case is one that can be charged and that can be sustained at this time,” Worthy said. “I’m not going to comment on any of the strengths or weaknesses, I never do that. But we are confident that we have the correct charges and the correct defendant at this time.”

Durham is already charged with the non-fatal shootings of two Detroit police officers in March, according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

“Both sustained gunfire while pursuing this violent individual. They’re both still recovering from their injuries,” Craig said. “So we continue to pray for them and a speedy recovery.”

Craig says he hopes the charges will serve as “deterrent” in a city where ten police officers have been shot or killed in line of duty since last September.

But Wayne County Judge Kenneth King ruled Durham mentally incompetent to stand trial for the non-fatal officer shootings Thursday afternoon.

King also remanded Durham for another competency exam on the Rose charges. His next court date is set for November.

Wayne State Police Chief Anthony Holt said his department is “thankful to observe the judicial process moving forward” on Rose’s death.

“This will bring a sense of closure to the family, our officers, and the Wayne State University community at large,” Holt said. “This is a solemn time, not one of celebration, as our department is still recovering, but it does provide some comfort.”