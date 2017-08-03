WUOMFM

Charges filed in 2016 death of Wayne State police officer

  • Picture of Collin Rose
    Sgt. Collin Rose, 29, was a seven-year member of Wayne State police, and the force's K-9 handler.
    Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Charges have now been filed in the shooting death of a Wayne State University police officer.

Raymond Durham, 61, faces first-degree murder and three other charges in the fatal shooting of Sergeant Collin Rose last November. Rose was shot in the head while conducting a bicycle traffic stop near midtown Detroit.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s office had to drop charges against another man accused of Rose’s murder last year. But Worthy says the case against Durham is different.

“This case is one that can be charged and that can be sustained at this time,” Worthy said. “I’m not going to comment on any of the strengths or weaknesses, I never do that. But we are confident that we have the correct charges and the correct defendant at this time.”

Durham is already charged with the non-fatal shootings of two Detroit police officers in March, according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

“Both sustained gunfire while pursuing this violent individual. They’re both still recovering from their injuries,” Craig said. “So we continue to pray for them and a speedy recovery.”

Craig says he hopes the charges will serve as “deterrent” in a city where ten police officers have been shot or killed in line of duty since last September.

But Wayne County Judge Kenneth King ruled Durham mentally incompetent to stand trial for the non-fatal officer shootings Thursday afternoon.

King also remanded Durham for another competency exam on the Rose charges. His next court date is set for November.

Wayne State Police Chief Anthony Holt said his department is “thankful to observe the judicial process moving forward” on Rose’s death.

“This will bring a sense of closure to the family, our officers, and the Wayne State University community at large,” Holt said. “This is a solemn time, not one of celebration, as our department is still recovering, but it does provide some comfort.”

Police release video of suspect in WSU officer's killing, ask for public's help

By Mar 8, 2017
Collin Rose, 29, was on the K-9 unit of the Wayne State University police force.
Wayne State University

Authorities have released video they say shows a suspect in the November slaying of Wayne State University campus police officer.

Detroit police say the video recorded by a camera on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus shows the suspect running from the scene of where 29-year-old Collin Rose was shot. Investigators late Tuesday renewed a request for tips from the public.

The Detroit News reports a reward now exceeds $100,000.

Group plans 'Peace Zone' in area where Wayne State officer was slain

By Jan 3, 2017
Near the scene of the Wayne State shooting. This was taken just north of the corner of Lincoln and MLK Blvd.
Mike Blank / Michigan Radio

DETROIT - The Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality says it plans to introduce conflict resolution training, peer mediation and other programs in the neighborhood where a Wayne State University campus police officer was slain.

The group also says it will work to create a more positive atmosphere for relations between police and the community in the "Peace Zone."

The "Peace Zone" will be just west of the Wayne State campus and northwest of downtown.

Charges dropped against man accused in Wayne State cop killing

By Virginia Gordan Dec 7, 2016
Kym Worthy (file photo).
waynecounty.com

Prosecutors in Detroit say they had the wrong man in jail for the murder of Wayne State University Police Sgt. Collin Rose on November 22.

They are dropping all charges against DeAngelo Davis, 31, who was arraigned in connection with the fatal shooting and pled not guilty to killing Officer Rose on Nov. 25.