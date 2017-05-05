Cheers! A mint julep for the Kentucky Derby

Listen to Tammy and Lester talk about making the mint julep.

Saturday is the Kentucky Derby. There’s a traditional drink for the “run for the roses.” It’s the mint julep. But finding a well-made mint julep is difficult. So, you should make it yourself.

“The mint julep is all about technique,” said Tammy Coxen of Tammy’s Tastings, adding, “You really want to pay attention while you’re making this drink.”

Even at the Derby, it's hard to find a really good mint julep.

The drink was created in the South, probably in the 1700s. It's traditional to make the drink in a silver cup, but a high ball glass or whatever you have handy will work.

Be sure to get plenty of mint. You'll use a lot, especially if you want to make the drink for a few friends.

Here are a few tips:

When you muddle the mint leaves with simple syrup or sugar, do it gently. If you bruise the mint leaves, you’ll get a bitter taste. (see photo)

Make sure you stir your drink with ice until a little frost coats the outside of the glass.

Since there’s so much crushed ice in this drink, it might be better to use a higher-proof bourbon. It’s going to get diluted.

Before you put your big sprig of mint in as a garnish, smack it against your hand a few times to release the mint aroma.

Finally, use a short straw. You’ll want to get your nose right into that mint!

The proportions can be altered. Use more simple syrup or sugar, or use less. Maybe you like a little more bourbon.

Mint Julep

8-10 mint leaves

2 tsp simple syrup (or to taste)

2 oz bourbon

Gently muddle mint leaves with simple syrup in bottom of julep tin or glass. Half fill glass with crushed ice and add bourbon. Stir well. Add more crushed ice and stir until outside of glass is frosty. Top with additional crushed ice. Garnish with a bouquet of mint that you've slapped against your hands a few times to bring out the aroma. Serve with a short straw so you get a good whiff of mint every time you take a sip.