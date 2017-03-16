WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Children’s book portrays Anishinaabe walk to heal Great Lakes

By ago

 

Author Carol Trembath in our studio
Credit Lindsey Scullen / Michigan Radio

They’re known as the Mother Earth Water Walkers: Two Anishinaabe grandmothers and a group of Anishinaabe women and men, walking the perimeter of the Great Lakes, hoping to raise awareness of the environmental and manmade threats against the lakes.

They began walking in 2003, and over the next six years walked all of the 11,525 miles around the Great Lakes.

Now the story of the Water Walkers is told in a children’s book by Michigan author Carol Trembath, with illustrations by David W. Craig.

Water Walkers tells the story of an Ojibway girl named Mai. Mai's grandmother allows her to come along with them and walk around Lake Superior.

Listen to our conversation with Trembath above.

This segment originally aired on Nov. 17, 2016.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

 

Tags: 
native americans
Great Lakes
children's books

Related Content

How hip-hop helped this Ojibwe/Chicano Detroiter define himself

By Emily Fox Apr 12, 2016
Sacramento Knoxx performs at Michigan Radio
Ben Foote

As part of Michigan Radio’s Songs from Studio East series, this year we are exploring music that combines both contemporary and traditional music from around the world.

Today, we meet Sacramento Knoxx from southwest Detroit.

Knoxx is a hip hop artist who blends Mexican and indigenous music into some of his songs.


Children's book pays tribute to unsung heroes of Flint water crisis: kids

By Aug 26, 2016
An illustration from the book "Learning, Recycling and Becoming Little Heroes" by Gale Glover.
Gale Glover

There are several people who have been called heroes in uncovering the Flint water crisis. You’ve heard those voices many times on this station. But a new book -- a children’s book -- makes the argument that kids are the heroes, because Flint kids have had to learn new ways to eat, drink, and live their lives.

The title of Gale Glover’s book is Learning, Recycling, and Becoming Little Heroes.