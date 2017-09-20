WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

China plans to ban cars powered by fossil fuels. Where does that leave American manufacturers?

By 46 minutes ago

"Electric seems to be the future," Padmore said in his talk with Stateside.
Credit Mike Mozart / HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

When your biggest customer talks, smart companies listen. For car makers, that customer is China.

So when China recently announced it's preparing to ban vehicles powered by fossil fuels, auto executives around the world quickly took notice.

Russell Padmore, a BBC business reporter, joined Stateside to talk about the future of the auto industry, and he says China’s not alone.

According to Padmore, major economic hubs outside of China including Paris, Madrid, Oslo, and Mexico City are considering similar bans, aiming to move toward alternative energy vehicles, such as electric or hydrogen.

"The American manufacturers seem to be behind the curve,” Padmore said.

While there are manufacturers like Tesla working in the United States to bring electric cars to the mainstream, most Americans are still turning to large "gas-guzzling" options. 

Listen above for the full story.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
auto industry
electric cars
china

Related Content

China angling to crash the global car club

By Sep 2, 2017
Daniel Howes / Detroit News

Forget the notion that the Chinese are coming to the auto industry near you. They’re already here.

Geely has controlled Sweden’s Volvo for seven years now. Tencent Holdings owns a five percent stake in Elon Musk’s Tesla. Pacific Century Motors acquired Delphi’s Saginaw-based steering division to create Nexteer Automotive Corp. And Chinese companies spent $140 billion last year on mergers and acquisitions, second only to the United States.

U.S. House to vote on bills that could speed self-driving car revolution

By Sep 1, 2017
a chevy bolt
General Motors

The U.S. House will vote on bills after Labor Day that would let automakers test self-driving cars in every state, replacing the current state-by-state patchwork of regulations, and allow cars without steering wheels and other human-operated controls.

Two Michigan members of the House, Democrat Debbie Dingell and Republican Fred Upton, helped draft the bills.

Driverless cars show off with an international road trip

By Jul 31, 2017
user cmh2315fl / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Two driverless cars traveled some 300 miles today, crossing from Detroit over to Windsor, before making their way back into Michigan and up to Traverse City.

The road trip was part experiment, part advertisement: there's a big auto industry shindig happening in Traverse City right now and Michigan is really trying to cement itself as "the place" to build driverless cars.

So to show off, state and Canadian officials got two auto supply companies to do this test drive.

Both cars were in driverless mode on all the highways, and even underwater in the Detroit Windsor tunnel, says Kirk Steudle, Director of Michigan’s Department of Transportation. Although he says the cars got tripped up a couple of times, like right after the toll booths.