China plans to ban cars powered by fossil fuels. Where does that leave American manufacturers?

When your biggest customer talks, smart companies listen. For car makers, that customer is China.

So when China recently announced it's preparing to ban vehicles powered by fossil fuels, auto executives around the world quickly took notice.

Russell Padmore, a BBC business reporter, joined Stateside to talk about the future of the auto industry, and he says China’s not alone.

According to Padmore, major economic hubs outside of China including Paris, Madrid, Oslo, and Mexico City are considering similar bans, aiming to move toward alternative energy vehicles, such as electric or hydrogen.

"The American manufacturers seem to be behind the curve,” Padmore said.

While there are manufacturers like Tesla working in the United States to bring electric cars to the mainstream, most Americans are still turning to large "gas-guzzling" options.

