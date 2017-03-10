WUOMFM
Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei lends his vision to West Michigan’s Meijer Gardens

  • Blossom, one of the Ai Weiwei pieces in the exhibition.
    Blossom, one of the Ai Weiwei pieces in the exhibition.
    Photo by Andy Terzes, courtesy of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
  • Water Drop, a Weiwei piece installed in a flower bed.
    Water Drop, a Weiwei piece installed in a flower bed.
    Photo by Andy Terzes, courtesy of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
  • This piece, Porcelain Cube, is installed in the conservatory.
    This piece, Porcelain Cube, is installed in the conservatory.
    Photo by Andy Terzes, courtesy of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Remember the 2008 Olympics in China? The stadium, nicknamed the “bird's nest," was one of the most iconic visuals from the games. It was designed by Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei.

Weiwei's work, titled "Natural State," is on exhibit at the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids.

Joseph Becherer, chief curator and vice president of collections for Meijer Gardens, began working with Weiwei while he was under house arrest in China. Weiwei was just released in 2015.

Becherer said that while Weiwei is a “maker,” his work is conceptual and the materials he uses are diverse.

“There are pieces that are made with ceramics, there are pieces that are made with bamboo and silk, there are pieces that are made with Legos, there are pieces that are made with ancient pottery, photographs — there are even two films in the exhibition,” Becherer said.

Weiwei’s exhibit takes over many different spaces at Meijer Gardens. Becherer said Weiwei was “intrigued” by the ability to use a variety of spaces for the exhibit, including galleries, plant beds and public spaces.

The exhibit “Natural State” by Ai Weiwei will run through Aug. 20 at the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids. 

Listen to the full interview above.

Art
Grand Rapids

