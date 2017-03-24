WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Chuck Berry, in his own words

By & 57 minutes ago
  • Rock 'n roll legend Chuck Berry died on March 18, 2017.
    Rock 'n roll legend Chuck Berry died on March 18, 2017.
    nico7martin / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

I was sad to hear about Chuck Berry’s death last weekend.

When I worked in St. Louis two decades ago, getting an interview with Berry was a challenge for every reporter in town. He hadn’t given an interview in more than two years when I decided to give it a shot. The owner of a venue where Berry played every couple of months suggested I come to the 40th anniversary of Chuck Berry's Johnny B. Goode. The idea was the club owner would help me get an interview before the show.

That did not happen.

So I relaxed, had a couple of beers, recorded some of the concert (with some terrible acoustics).

I started talking to the guy next to me. He was a public radio fan and was really interested in a series of reports I'd done on St. Louis schools' desegregation. When I asked his name, he replied, "Charles Berry, Jr."

Yep. Chuck's son.

I told him why I was there and he made sure I got an interview after the show.

Listen to the segment that I produced above. It includes that elusive interview with the legendary Chuck Berry that aired in 1998. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
music

Related Content

Transatlantic duo revives centuries-old melodies with a Swedish-Americana blend

By Ryan Grimes & Mar 21, 2017
Laurel Premo and Anna Gustavsson
Courtesy of Premo & Gustavsson

 

Take fiddle and banjo tunes of the United States and mix them with the music and dance tunes of Sweden, and there you have Premo & Gustavsson.

Our Songs from Studio East series explores music that combines both contemporary and traditional music from around the world. Premo & Gustavsson fit that bill perfectly.

In 1916, Flint Scottish Pipe Band brought new immigrants together. Today, friends keep it alive.

By Feb 22, 2017
Courtesy of the Flint Scottish

For over a hundred years, the Flint Scottish Pipe Band has celebrated the Scottish highlands in mid-Michigan. It is the oldest pipe band in the state of Michigan, and the eleventh oldest in the nation. 

Frontier Ruckus brings back harmony with new album, “Enter the Kingdom”

By Feb 17, 2017
Frontier Ruckus
Noah Elliott Morrison

Enter the Kingdom is the 5th LP from Michigan's own Frontier Ruckus.

Rolling Stone calls it "a serious and thought-provoking record."

As part of our Songs from Studio East series, we look at how the band continues to evolve musically while still holding on to their roots.

It took four years for Frontier Ruckus to come out with their newest album.

Seth Bernard and Friends with the Weather on making new music in “complicated times”

By Jan 27, 2017
Courtesy: Seth Bernard (left), Sean Carter (right)

Independent musicians in Michigan are up against a fast changing music landscape.

Despite the challenges that come with producing, recording, releasing and touring, one music label is cultivating a community of artists who help each other succeed.

"All of us are using music as a way to build community, to empower youth and to uplift good work already happening here," said Seth Bernard. He's is the founder of Earthwork Music, a collective of artists with similar interests, but ranging in musical styles.

Financial stability allows Detroit Symphony Orchestra to reach audiences in China for first time

By Jan 18, 2017
For the first time in 16 years, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will embark on an international tour. This will mark the first time that the DSO will perform in China.
Detroit Symphony Orchestra

2017 is shaping up to be a banner year for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO).

With the orchestra back on solid financial footing, the DSO is embarking on its first international tour in 16 years. This July, Maestro Leonard Slatkin will take the orchestra overseas for the first time since he took over as music director in 2008. The conductor and his 87 musicians will make stops in Japan and, for the first time, China.

Motown legacy eclipses a larger story about black music in Detroit

By Feb 15, 2017
Courtesy of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

No matter where you are, when you say the words "Detroit" and "music," someone's going to exclaim "Motown!"

But Detroit's music history is much deeper and wider than Motown. There are some locations around the city that have been forgotten and are important in the telling of Detroit's black history, and the history of music.

New book digs into the business side of Motown’s worldwide success

By Sep 29, 2016
Courtesy of Barney Ales

 

You’ve surely heard many stories about Motown over the years. Stories of its stars or of the ambitious Berry Gordy Jr. using an $800 family loan to build one of the most impactful record labels anywhere.

But there’s a side to the Motown story we haven’t heard much about until now: the business side. The entrepreneurial spirit, the hard work and the hustle to “get the records played and the company paid.”

Motown Museum announces $50 million expansion

By Tyler Scott Oct 17, 2016
Conceptual Rendering of the Motown Museum Expansion from the street
Motown Museum

Since it was founded in 1985, the Motown Museum allowed visitors from around the world to visit the historic “Hitsville U.S.A.” recording studios, the first headquarters of Motown Records.

Now the museum has announced a $50 million plan to expand out from the original museum and studio, adding 40,000 squre feet of new exhibits, recording studios, a theater, and retail space for visitors.

Museum CEO Robin Terry says other developments in Detroit in recent years have created the atmosphere to go forward with a Motown expansion project.