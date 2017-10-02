WUOMFM

City of Holland officially opens new energy park

  • The Holland Energy Park
    The Holland Energy Park
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

The city of Holland opened its new energy park today, and that means cleaner and more sustainable energy for the city, according to the Board of Public Works.

The $240 million facility is a power plant surrounded by a nature park, but it aims to be much more.

Dave Koster, general manager of the Holland Board of Public Works, says the park is part of a 40-year plan to increase energy efficiency, affordability and sustainability in the city.

“This story is really about community, and this community came together and decided that it wanted to be a world-class center for clean and safe energy. The energy park is a part of that goal,” Koster said. 

The energy park will provide power to over 28,000 businesses and residences in Holland, but Koster says over 80% of the power generated serves commercial and industrial businesses.

“And we understand that in order to continue to do that and help them grow, they need reliable, low-cost power, and that's what we're doing with Holland Energy Park. We're providing that opportunity for them for many decades to come,” he said.

Dan Nally, business services director of the Holland Board of Public Works, thinks the park will also serve as a destination for class field trips and possibly more.

“We’ve got this hallway that’s over 300 feet of interactive exhibits in our visitor center. This way people can learn about their own home energy use and what that means. They can also learn about some cool ways to save on their energy bills,” Nally said.

According to Koster, the park’s use of efficient energy sources helped keep utility rates low for Holland businesses and residents.

“We ended up having more money after construction than we estimated, so we won’t have to increase rates this year. Really we won’t need to anytime soon,” Koster said.

Energy from the plant will help melt snow in the streets during the winter.

Holland BPW
holland energy park

Holland pivots from coal to natural gas, cleans up more than air pollution

By Nov 25, 2014
Courtesy photo / Holland BPW

Federal regulators are proposing new rules to cut carbon dioxide emissions, and it looks like one community in west Michigan has a decent head start.

In case you missed it over the summer, the Environmental Protection Agency is proposing cutting carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.

Power plants are the biggest producers of carbon emissions in the U.S.

Here in Michigan, coal powers half of all homes and businesses. So utilities are probably going to have to stop burning so much coal in order to meet the requirements, assuming they are approved.

The City of Holland owns a coal plant. The James De Young plant is 75 years old.

Frugal Holland takes on biggest one-time debt for natural gas plant

By Feb 27, 2014
Liesl Clark said Michigan is taking more older, coal-fired power plants offline because they are uneconomical to run.
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The city of Holland will issue $160 million in bonds to build a new power plant. It’s the biggest bond offering the city, the public school district or the city’s publicly owned utility has ever issued.

Holland is home to a huge population of conservatives whose families emigrated from the Netherlands. That's why the city is known for its Tulip Time festival, historic windmill, wooden shoes, and as Holland Mayor Kurt Dykstra puts it, being frugal.

Holland needs air permit for new natural gas plant

By Nov 25, 2013
Liesl Clark said Michigan is taking more older, coal-fired power plants offline because they are uneconomical to run.
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The City of Holland wants to get an air permit so it can build a new natural gas-fired power plant.

People have until Wednesday to tell the state’s Department of Environmental Quality what they think of the plans.

The roughly $200 million dollar power plant would help replace the city’s 70 year old DeYoung coal plant.