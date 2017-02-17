WUOMFM

Civil Rights Commission cites "systemic racism" in its Flint water crisis report

  • The Michigan Civil Rights Commission review its final report on the Flint water crisis
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission is out with a report on the Flint water crisis that its authors intend will ensure that “another Flint does not happen again."

Commission chair Arthur Horwitz thanked Flint residents for sharing their stories during their year-long investigation.

“At a time when you placed  trust in virtually no government entity, you looked at this commission and department … and provided us with an opportunity to earn your trust,” says Horwitz.

The report finds the city’s lead-tainted tap water crisis is the result of a series of issues – some a few years old, others dating back more than a century.

The commission held three public hearings, where commissioners took testimony from Flint residents and civil rights experts. During the hours of hearings, Michigan’s emergency manager law was repeatedly cited as a major problem.

The MCRC’s final report calls for replacing or restructuring Michigan’s emergency manager law. The report finds Michigan’s emergency manager system is flawed, since looking out for the interests of city residents is not the emergency manager’s first priority.

Balancing the books alone is at least as much about the welfare of creditors and other outside interests, as it is about the residents. Investing to build a better future is not part of an emergency manager’s job, but it should be.

Nevertheless, the report does not limit its view of Flint to the past few years.

The 135-page report cites "systemic racism” dating back more than a century as a contributing factor.

“We say yes, race did play a role,” says Commission Executive Director Augustin Arbulu.

As far back at the turn of the 19th century, the report blames “systemic” and “structural” racism for Flint’s myriad of issues, from housing and schools to the current water crisis.   

Events leading to the Flint water crisis did not begin with the decision to temporarily use the Flint River as a water source or joining the Karegnondi Water Authority to use Lake Huron water as a permanent source. Nor can it be viewed as starting with the appointment of an emergency manager.

The commission says it’s important to acknowledge the role race and racism have played, both in the past and today. To rebuild trust, the report recommends state employees get training to understand implicit bias, adopt policies to counteract past racism and provide environmental justice to all people in Michigan.

One recommendation in the report is sure to raise some eyebrows, especially in suburban communities in Genesee County. The Michigan Civil Rights Commission suggests a way to avoid problems like the Flint water crisis in the future is to create a regional government, or at least some form of regional cooperation. The report also calls for the creation of a "trust commission" to help Flint residents regain trust in local and state government. 

In the end, the report does not single out just one cause of Flint’s water crisis.

There is no single cause for a crisis like the one still occurring in Flint; it requires a perfect storm of causes. Pointing the finger at any one specific cause for this crisis does not diminish the fact that the legacy of past policies in areas like housing, employment, the tax base and regionalization are all interconnected to the present.

The commission decided not to pursue a civil rights lawsuit to force changes, citing the plethora of civil and criminal cases already flooding the courts. 

Civil Rights Commission draft report does not recommend lawsuit in Flint water crisis

By Jan 24, 2017
“You are our last hope,” Flint resident Tony Palladino told the Michigan Civil Rights Commission.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission report on the Flint water crisis will likely not recommend a lawsuit to seek remediation for people affected by the city’s lead-tainted tap water.

The commissioners received a draft report yesterday. The final report will not be made public until next month.

The commission held three public hearings in Flint in 2016, taking testimony from city residents and others. Beyond the water crisis, the panel also examined Flint’s housing and other issues.

State Civil Rights Department says Flint water crisis may have roots in discrimination

By Bryce Huffman Sep 27, 2016
Flint river
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Members of the Civil Rights Commission say there is evidence the Flint water crisis was partially the result of discrimination.

The Commission is working on a report that will include policy change recommendations to prevent similar problems. It's evaluating the water crisis from a civil rights perspective, and is looking at a finding of Governor Rick Snyder's Flint Water Advisory Task Force.

The Task Force found that environmental injustice played a role in the crisis and how it was handled. 

"This is not a black or white thing ... this water is killing all of us"

By Apr 28, 2016
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Michigan’s top civil rights officials held their first a public hearing on the Flint water crisis today.

Dozens of Flint residents told their stories to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission.

“This is not a black or white thing,” Flint resident Tony Palladino testified, “because this water is killing all of us.”

Other speakers complained about racism, water rates, real estate red-lining, and Gov. Rick Snyder.

The commissioners noted a task force set up by Gov. Snyder called Flint’s water crisis an example of “environmental injustice."