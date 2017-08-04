WUOMFM

Closed Detroit charter looks to court for help with payroll issues

We have an update on the efforts to get Detroit area charter school employees paid for time worked during the school year.

Many employees at Michigan Technical Academy spread their paychecks out over the year, but late last month, the charter school's board had to divert those summer paychecks to creditors. 

Matchbook Learning is the nonprofit charter management company that directly employs MTA staff. Today, the company's CEO Sajan George sent a letter to MTA employees saying the charter's board gave its approval last night to appoint an independent "receiver" to review the payroll issue. 

George says he believes the receiver will have broad authority to "block" the bondholders from taking payment at the expense of employees' summer pay. Generally speaking, a receiver is a court-appointed person who manages the finances of an entity that is no longer in operation. 

MTA board member Jerome Epsy confirmed the board's approval to appoint a receiver. "While we have no control over the process going forward," Epsy said in a written statement, "I hope the courts and receiver will consider the hardworking educators and their families as they determine how remaining funds are disbursed."

MTA closed its doors officially at the end of the school year after Central Michigan University revoked its charter, citing poor academics and financial problems. Once CMU pulled the school's charter, MTA's creditors moved to accelerate their repayment per their contract agreement.

Ninety-seven percent of MTA's July school aid fund went to the bondholders, and the remaining three percent went to CMU, according to an official at the state treasury department. None of the school aid money went towards payroll. 

Related Content

Detroit charter CEO tells unpaid teachers to "hang in there" while he looks for a solution

By Aug 1, 2017
We reported last week that a Detroit area charter school used state money to pay its bondholders instead of its teachers.

Many employees at Michigan Technical Academy spread their paychecks out over the year, but late last month, the charter school's board had to divert those summer paychecks to creditors. 

CMU makes it official: Michigan Technical Academy to close this summer

By Jul 5, 2017
Just before the holiday weekend, Central Michigan University’s Board of Trustees made official what parents have known for a while now: Michigan Technical Academy is closing. The pre-k through 8th grade charter school in Detroit has been open for more than a decade.

The state had threatened to close the school in the spring, over persistently low performance on standardized tests.

Keeria Myles says her 8-year-old daughter, Sonja, had only been at the school one year, but loved it.

“She’s upset about it and she feels like it’s her fault,” Myles said.

Lender sues closed charter school

By Jun 9, 2017
Taylor International Academy in Southfield closed abruptly last week, 12 days before the end of the school year, after the school board, the principal and other administrators quit.

But even though the school has been struggling financially, that doesn't mean it's completely broke.

Central Michigan University, which chartered the school, will be getting state school aid payments through August for the school.

Closed Detroit charter school pays creditors instead of teachers

By Jul 27, 2017
Charter school employees at Michigan Technical Academy in metro Detroit are not getting paid for time they worked in the classroom.

The charter school’s license was revoked last month for poor academics and financial problems -- it owed roughly $16 million in long-term debt and $50,000 in short-term loans, according to Central Michigan University officials. CMU authorized the school and issued its charter.