WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Comedy Central’s “Detroiters” inspired by local favorites, from fowling to Mel Farr Superstar

By 24 minutes ago
  • Sam Richardson (left) and Tim Robinson, the creators and stars of the Comedy Central show
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Sam Richardson (left) and Tim Robinson, the creators and stars of the Comedy Central show "Detroiters."
    Comedy Central
  • Sam Richardson (left) and Tim Robinson, the creators and stars of the Comedy Central show
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Sam Richardson (left) and Tim Robinson, the creators and stars of the Comedy Central show "Detroiters."
    Comedy Central
  • Sam Richardson (left) and Tim Robinson, the creators and stars of the Comedy Central show
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Sam Richardson (left) and Tim Robinson, the creators and stars of the Comedy Central show "Detroiters."
    Comedy Central
  • Sam Richardson (right) and Tim Robinson, the creators and stars of the Comedy Central show
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    Sam Richardson (left) and Tim Robinson, the creators and stars of the Comedy Central show "Detroiters."
    Comedy Central

The Comedy Central show Detroiters will wrap up its first season next week. 

Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson are the creators and stars of the show are Detroit natives

The two friends recently received some good news: Detroiters has been picked up for a second season.

Richardson and Robinson joined Stateside to talk about why they wanted to film a show in Detroit.

The two friends started working together as teenagers in Second City Detroit and later moved on to Second City Chicago. They separated when Robinson landed a job writing for Saturday Night Live in New York City and Richardson moved to Los Angeles to join the cast of the HBO show Veep

"Our friend Jason Sudeikis, who’s an executive producer on the show, said, 'You guys should do a show together,''' Richardson said. “And we had been talking about doing a show and we wanted it to be about Detroit. Like, 'Wouldn’t it be great to come back to Detroit and do something. Wouldn’t that be great?' And Sudeikis was like, ‘Well, why don’t you do that?’”

For Detroit natives, there are plenty of local references to locations, events and even the old TV ads that inspired their characters' jobs at a small advertising agency. 

“Tim and I have always had a love of local commercials in Detroit, like we know them all,” Richardson said. “It’s like everybody in Detroit knows every local commercial. And everybody I’m sure from anywhere they’re from knows their local commercials. It has a special place in our heart, so the idea of being the guys who [make commercials] was so appealing to us.”

Robinson and Richardson also hinted that one of the most iconic Detroit TV ads – Mel Farr Superstar – will receive a nod in Tuesday's season finale (April 11, 10:30 p.m.).  

Listen to the full interview above to hear how Robinson and Richardson want to change the negative stereotypes about Detroit and why they refer to Coneys as "hot dogs" in the show.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Detroiters
Comedy Central
sam richardson
tim robinson
television

Related Content

Comedy Central's "Detroiters" pilot to be filmed in Motor City

By Feb 3, 2015
Amelia Kanan / Flickr

Comedy Central is the home of some pretty creative comedy series, including Workaholics and Broad City. Now the network has ordered up a pilot for a new show called Detroiters, to be set in the Motor City.

Former Detroiters Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson are behind the show. Richardson is a new cast member of Veep on HBO, while Robinson has been a writer and featured player on Saturday Night Live.

Study: Binge-watching TV might not be that good for you

By Ryan Grimes Mar 8, 2016
In a new study, Jessica Sloan Kruger found a correlation between binge-watching television and higher rates of stress, anxiety and depression.
flickr user flash.pro

There's little doubt that Americans are very attached to their TV screens. The government has even declared TV-watching to be one of the most common leisure activities. 

And now, thanks to on-demand streaming, there's little to stop us from indulging in that TV habit. 

But based on a study by Jessica Sloan Kruger, binge-watchers may pay a price for wallowing in their favorite show. Kruger is a doctoral student in the Department of Public Health at the University of Toronto.