Comedy Central’s “Detroiters” inspired by local favorites, from fowling to Mel Farr Superstar

Stateside's conversation with Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson, creators and stars of Comedy Central's "Detroiters."

The Comedy Central show Detroiters will wrap up its first season next week.

Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson are the creators and stars of the show are Detroit natives.

The two friends recently received some good news: Detroiters has been picked up for a second season.

Richardson and Robinson joined Stateside to talk about why they wanted to film a show in Detroit.

The two friends started working together as teenagers in Second City Detroit and later moved on to Second City Chicago. They separated when Robinson landed a job writing for Saturday Night Live in New York City and Richardson moved to Los Angeles to join the cast of the HBO show Veep.

"Our friend Jason Sudeikis, who’s an executive producer on the show, said, 'You guys should do a show together,''' Richardson said. “And we had been talking about doing a show and we wanted it to be about Detroit. Like, 'Wouldn’t it be great to come back to Detroit and do something. Wouldn’t that be great?' And Sudeikis was like, ‘Well, why don’t you do that?’”

For Detroit natives, there are plenty of local references to locations, events and even the old TV ads that inspired their characters' jobs at a small advertising agency.

“Tim and I have always had a love of local commercials in Detroit, like we know them all,” Richardson said. “It’s like everybody in Detroit knows every local commercial. And everybody I’m sure from anywhere they’re from knows their local commercials. It has a special place in our heart, so the idea of being the guys who [make commercials] was so appealing to us.”

Robinson and Richardson also hinted that one of the most iconic Detroit TV ads – Mel Farr Superstar – will receive a nod in Tuesday's season finale (April 11, 10:30 p.m.).

Listen to the full interview above to hear how Robinson and Richardson want to change the negative stereotypes about Detroit and why they refer to Coneys as "hot dogs" in the show.

