WUOMFM

Community rallies against deportation of Ann Arbor dad

By & Catherine Shaffer 1 minute ago
  • A rally in support of Jose Luis Sanchez-Ronquillo at Bach Elementary School
    A rally in support of Jose Luis Sanchez-Ronquillo at Bach Elementary School
    Catherine Shaffer

Supporters of Jose Luis Sanchez-Ronquillo rallied at Ann Arbor's Bach Elementary School today to protest his deportation. Sanchez-Ronquillo has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement since April 19. He is married with two children in Ann Arbor schools, and is the primary breadwinner for the family.

Sanchez-Ronquillo has been fighting to remain in the U.S. since a 2012 court order for his removal. He was detained during what his family thought was a routine immigration check-in. 

Deportations were at an all-time high under President Obama, but have declined recently as ICE shifted focus to people with criminal backgrounds. Sanchez-Ranquillo has no criminal background, signaling that the focus may have shifted back again to include those without a criminal record.

"We're waiting on ICE in Detroit to make a decision, hopefully in our favor, for a stay of removal. We're in a holding pattern. What we're doing is hoping to influence the decision-makers," says Sanchez family friend Leticia Valdez.

Speaking through an interpreter, Sanchez-Ranquillo's wife, Guisela Anguiano-Sanchez, says her children are experiencing emotional trauma due to the detention and threatened deportation of their father, who is the family's primary breadwinner.

According to Anguiano-Sanchez, their younger son, who is 11, says if his father is deported, he wants to die. She says their older son, who is 14, has lost all interest in pursuing his aspirations in school.

"His eldest similarly doesn't want to go to school. He had good grades, but is now saying that even though he wanted to be a car engineer, if his dad doesn't return, there's no point," says Anguiano-Sanchez. "If my husband doesn't return, our family will be destroyed, and the kids don't want to go on."

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor spoke at the rally, which was followed by a march through the neighborhood. 

Tags: 
us immigration and customs enforcement

Related Content

Rally for Ann Arbor man facing imminent deportation

By Apr 25, 2017
Supporters of Jose Luise Sanchez-Ronquillo rally in front of ICE offices in Detroit.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Supporters of Jose Luis Sanchez Ranquillo say they expect to know as early as Tuesday if he faces imminent deportation, or has a chance of remaining in the U.S.

The Ann Arbor father of two is fighting to say in the country. 

Family members say Sanchez was detained after what he thought was a routine immigration check-in last week.

That’s not a new thing. But anecdotally, immigration attorneys say it seems to have picked up steam in the early days of the Trump administration.

State asks schools to be prepared for immigration agents

By Apr 3, 2017
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The state departments of education and civil rights are asking school administrators to be prepared if immigration authorities arrive at their doors.

Agustin Arbulu is the director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. Right now, immigration authorities don’t go to schools. But Arbulu says school officials should know their rights and responsibilities, and be ready to answer parents’ questions.

Too few immigration judges, too many detainees: “The system as it is right now is not sustainable"

By Mar 30, 2017
PROFESSOR KIT JOHNSON / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been picking up undocumented people, but processing their cases is hitting a bottleneck.

There are not enough immigration judges to handle the additional caseload.

Father arrested by immigration agents at Oakland County custody hearing

By Mar 30, 2017
United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement

A father who went to court hoping to gain custody of his children Wednesday found himself getting arrested by immigration agents instead.