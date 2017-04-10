WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Compensating for lost time: Michigan woman served four years for child abuse she didn’t commit

By & 27 minutes ago
  • Julie Baumer
    Julie Baumer spent more than four years in prison for a crime she did not commit.
    Joe Linstroth / Michigan Radio

"You can just imagine the hell." 

The hell that Julie Baumer describes is her life after being tried and convicted for a crime that she did not commit. She spent more than four years in prison after the courts found her guilty of child abuse involving her five-week-old nephew. When she was ultimately found to be innocent of the charges, she was set free.

"I was in my formative years – mid-to-late 20s –  and I was trying to build my life, networking, and [laying] the foundation to get to a lifestyle that one would desire, and all of that was taken from me," Baumer said. "It was just given back to me in a bag ... with missing pieces. So I was trying to put together this jigsaw puzzle."

Baumer joined Stateside to tell her story.

In 2003, Baumer's sister gave birth to a baby boy named Phillip, but since she was unable to care for him, Baumer pursued an in-family adoption. Since Phillip was born two weeks premature, there were health complications for the infant. Eventually he was able to leave the hospital, but at five weeks old, he stopped eating. 

Baumer was advised to bring him into the emergency room where they treated him and later transferred him to a local children's hospital. There, while under close supervision, the nurses on staff discovered that Phillip's head had swollen to the point where they needed to perform an MRI.

The medical staff discovered bleeding in Phillip's brain and came to the conclusion that he had suffered the effects of Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Because Baumer was the last person caring for Phillip, she was the primary suspect of this child abuse case. 

Baumer was tried and convicted of child abuse and given the maximum sentence of 10-to-15 years in prison.

"When I heard the guilty verdict ... it was a surreal moment," Baumer said. "[I thought,] 'Is this really happening? How did we get to this point?' It was devastating. I knew it was going to be a collapse in my life, with a ripple effect going everywhere in every dynamic part of my life, personally and professional. Immediately, I just knew that I had to appeal it and go through the process of trying to prove my innocence." 

Baumer, a Catholic, put a lot of her faith in God and befriended a nun who recommended her case to the Michigan Innocence Clinic. By recruiting a number of medical experts, the clinic was able to prove that Phillip did not suffer the injury from being shaken, but rather, he had suffered a stroke called venous sinus thrombosis (VST).

Baumer was convicted in September of 2005 and after earning a new trial, she was finally released in December of 2009. Now, the challenge was putting her life back together.

Recently, Public Act 843 went into affect, which gives people who are wrongly convicted compensation for time spent in prison. However, Baumer's case occurred before that legislation took effect. 

So, after being released from prison, what did she receive to help put her life back together?

"Absolutely nothing. Absolutely nothing. I was given the, 'You're not guilty, you're free to go,'" Baumer said.

Listen to the full interview above to hear what happened to her nephew, about how Baumer is struggling with forgiveness, and about what her life is like now that she is free again.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Michigan Innocence Clinic
wrongful conviction
Compensating for lost time

Related Content

No apology, no compensation, no longer: New law helps wrongly convicted rebuild lives

By Apr 3, 2017
Public Act 343 makes Michigan the 32nd state to provide exonorees with compensation for time served.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Just try to imagine how it would feel to be accused of a crime. Wrongfully accused. You didn't do it. But you're convicted and sent to prison.

Then, miraculously, you get another shot and your innocence is proven.

You're released with absolutely no compensation, and no help re-entering the world outside of those prison walls.

That was the case in Michigan until just last week when Public Act 343 took effect. With that, Michigan became the 32nd state to provide exonorees with compensation for time served.

Detroit Police Department to cooperate with UM Innocence Clinic

By Mar 30, 2017
Detroit Police Department pledges cooperation with UM Innocence Clinic.
maxpixel

The Detroit Police Department will cooperate with the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic, helping find evidence for the clinic  to investigate possible cases of wrongful conviction.

The agreement was the result of a meeting between Police Chief James Craig and Innocence Clinic staff. 

Craig asked for the meeting after reading about one of the clinic's cases in the newspaper.  That particular case may involve evidence that was falsified by police.

Michigan man, likely innocent of murder, may be closer to freedom

By & Jan 30, 2017
Michigan Dept of Corrections

Lamarr Monson is a step closer to being a free man, after serving nearly two decades in prison for a murder he likely didn’t commit.

A Wayne County judge today ordered a new trial in Monson’s case. New evidence suggests a different man used a toilet tank lid to bludgeon a 12-year-old girl to death in 1996.

Monson was arrested by police shortly after the murder of Christina Brown. 

Innocence Clinic gets grant to tackle child abuse cases

By Oct 5, 2016
Babies exposed to opioids in the womb may suffer from Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, especially in rural areas
User anitapatterson / Morguefile / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Some parents and caretakers in prison for child abuse may get their cases reopened if the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic believes they were wrongfully convicted for inducing “shaken baby syndrome."

SBS is when a child sustains serious, possibly even deadly, head trauma after being violently shaken. It can cause internal bleeding in the brain and behind the eyes, as well as neck and spinal cord damage.   

Innocence clinic says new evidence points to different killer in 1996 case

By Sep 26, 2016
Lamarr Monson is fighting for a new trial in a 1996 murder case
MDOC

A Detroit man imprisoned for a brutal killing in 1996 is fighting for a new trial this week.

Lamarr Monson was convicted of murdering a 12-year-old girl, Christina Brown, who may have been his girlfriend and allegedly sold drugs with him. He confessed, but later said police coerced him.