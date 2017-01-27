WUOMFM

Computer outages at Secretary of State offices halt customer transactions

  • Computer outages are disrupting transactions such as license renewals or car registrations across Michigan.
A computer outage has left customers with no ability to conduct transactions online or in person at Michigan Secretary of State offices.

State spokesman Fred Woodhams said officials got word of the issue shortly before offices opened at 9 a.m. Friday. He apologized for the inconvenience and said the state currently does not have an estimate of when service will be restored.

People use the website and branch offices to renew their vehicle registration, driver's license and to conduct other business.

Woodhams says the state is using an "outdated" mainframe computer system "that is not working." The state in 2015 sued Hewlett-Packard Co., accusing it of failing to complete a multimillion-dollar overhaul of computers at Secretary of State offices.

Michigan Secretary of State
